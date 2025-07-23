MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Title Reveal Video Hypes Up The Live-Action HE-MAN Reboot

We've had a couple of official shots of Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man from the new Masters of the Universe movie, and caught sight of him wearing some surprisingly normal clothes on the remake's set. Now, the logo has just been officially revealed (via Toonado.com).

Accompanied by an epic piece of music, the title reveal doesn't tell us much about what to expect, but this hopefully means we're getting a proper first look sooner rather than later.

Shooting recently wrapped on the movie that will play out on both Eternia and Earth. We're expecting this one to be very VFX-heavy, particularly when it comes to Skeletor, a character fans have high expectations for in this newest take on the property.

Whether Bumblebee director Travis Knight can do right by Eternia's greatest warrior remains to be seen. The cast will be led by Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor.

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other additions include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that Knight's collaborator on Wildwood, Chris Butler (ParaNorman), penned the latest draft of the screenplay. David Callaham, along with Aaron and Adam Neem, previously took a crack at it. It's not clear whether they'll be credited writers.

Dolph Lundgren played He-Man in the poorly received 1987 Masters of the Universe movie and recently confirmed that he'll appear in the reboot. "It's a bit of a secret, but I can't say much," the action icon teased. "But yeah, maybe I'll get involved somehow. We'll see."

"If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it! They've been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I'm glad they're doing it," Lundgren continued. "There's a great cast, a great crew. It's a big budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they're doing a great job."

He-Man gained widespread popularity through the animated television series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983 to 1985, spawning a vast array of merchandise, comic books, and a cult following. Netflix rebooted the property with 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.