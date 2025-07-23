MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Title Reveal Video Hypes Up The Live-Action HE-MAN Reboot

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Title Reveal Video Hypes Up The Live-Action HE-MAN Reboot

Amazon MGM has shared the official title treatment video for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot starring Nicholas Galitzine, and it's accompanied by a suitably epic piece of music. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

We've had a couple of official shots of Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man from the new Masters of the Universe movie, and caught sight of him wearing some surprisingly normal clothes on the remake's set. Now, the logo has just been officially revealed (via Toonado.com).

Accompanied by an epic piece of music, the title reveal doesn't tell us much about what to expect, but this hopefully means we're getting a proper first look sooner rather than later. 

Shooting recently wrapped on the movie that will play out on both Eternia and Earth. We're expecting this one to be very VFX-heavy, particularly when it comes to Skeletor, a character fans have high expectations for in this newest take on the property.

Whether Bumblebee director Travis Knight can do right by Eternia's greatest warrior remains to be seen. The cast will be led by Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor. 

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other additions include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that Knight's collaborator on Wildwood, Chris Butler (ParaNorman), penned the latest draft of the screenplay. David Callaham, along with Aaron and Adam Neem, previously took a crack at it. It's not clear whether they'll be credited writers.

Dolph Lundgren played He-Man in the poorly received 1987 Masters of the Universe movie and recently confirmed that he'll appear in the reboot. "It's a bit of a secret, but I can't say much," the action icon teased. "But yeah, maybe I'll get involved somehow. We'll see."

"If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it! They've been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I'm glad they're doing it," Lundgren continued. "There's a great cast, a great crew. It's a big budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they're doing a great job."

He-Man gained widespread popularity through the animated television series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983 to 1985, spawning a vast array of merchandise, comic books, and a cult following. Netflix rebooted the property with 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Nicholas Galitzine Show's He's HE-MAN Ready With Chiseled Biceps & Sword Training For MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE
Related:

Nicholas Galitzine Show's He's HE-MAN Ready With Chiseled Biceps & Sword Training For MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE
HE-MAN Actor Dolph Lundgren Teases Secret Role In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie
Recommended For You:

HE-MAN Actor Dolph Lundgren Teases "Secret" Role In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/23/2025, 5:36 PM
I appreciate that they are trying to live up to it really being a global event by showing the title in different languages, proving that it's for all to enjoy.

I would like to see a trailer first but since it's Travis Knight who did right Bumblebee in 2018 I am willing to trust him.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2025, 5:36 PM
there better not be a she-man in this movie
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder