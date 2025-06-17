HE-MAN Actor Dolph Lundgren Teases "Secret" Role In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Movie

The new live-action Masters of the Universe movie from Amazon MGM Studios recently wrapped principal photography, with several main and supporting cast members sharing behind-the-scenes photos featuring teasing glimpses of their respective costumes.

This latest take on the classic animated series/toy line features a sprawling cast and a lot of characters (some have yet to be announced), and it sounds like we may also get an appearance from the original live-action He-Man, Dolph Lundgren.

Speculation that Lundgren, who played Eternia's muscle-bound protector in the much-maligned 1987 movie, might be set to make a cameo in the reboot first began when the actor shared some social media posts mentioning a "secret" project he was working on in London early on during production, and the '80s action star was asked about the rumors during an interview with Mensjournal.com.

"It's a bit of a secret, but I can't say much," Lundgren said. "But yeah, maybe I'll get involved somehow. We'll see."

Yeah, he's definitely showing up in the movie!

Who Lundgren will play obviously remains to be seen, but the most compelling theory is King D'Vann Grayskull, who was an ancestor of He-Man.

Lungren went on to share his thoughts on the new MOTU and how he feels a character like Prince Adam differs from the heroes we see in Marvel and DC movies.

"If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it! They've been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I'm glad they're doing it. There's a great cast, a great crew. It's a big budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they're doing a great job."

"Prince Adam has a bit more romanticism to the character than other superheroes. Marvel and DC are a little harder-edged," Lundgren added. "There's something magical and childlike about it. And even though they're kind of making an adult picture, there's something soft and positive about that character."

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.