RUMOR: HENCHMAN Synopsis Reveals New Details About Zach Cregger's Gotham City-Based Script

A rumored synopsis for Zach Cregger's DC Comics-based script, Henchman, is doing the rounds online, and it reveals some new details about the prospective DCU project...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 18, 2025 10:08 AM EST
We recently learned that Weapons director Zach Cregger has completed his script for a DC Comics-based tale set in Gotham City.

According to THR, the project is titled Henchman, and focuses on "a low-level henchman in the Gotham crime world who gains notoriety after managing to incapacitate Batman through a stroke of luck." The trade adds that "The Dark Knight could appear briefly in the movie, while Harley Quinn and Joker are in the project as well.

Though Cregger hasn't actually pitched the prospective movie to DC Studios (as far as we know), James Gunn and Peter Safran are said to be aware of his interest. Whether Henchman will ever get made obviously remains to be seen, but Daniel Richtman has now shared some new details on the story.

"In Gotham City, Robert Redguard, a mild-mannered pharmacist, is struggling to care for his sick son. After a wrongful arrest and a harrowing prison bus escape, Robert becomes inadvertently entangled with The Joker and Harley Quinn and becomes part of their gang. As he commits progressively darker crimes, Robert begins to lose his former identity, transforming from reluctant participant to full-blown criminal."

As many of you will be aware, the premise of a two-bit criminal taking down The Dark Knight was explored in an episode of Batman: The Animated Series titled "The Man Who Killed Batman."

Here's what Cregger had to say about Henchman in a previous interview.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story at the time, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that Gunn and Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

Cregger is set to direct a new Resident Evil movie next, and also has an untitled sci-fi film in the works. So, even if Henchman is picked up by DC Studios, it'll probably be a while before it actually enters production.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 10:04 AM
Forget that.

It's SUPERMAX with Del Toro or nothing.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 8/18/2025, 10:08 AM
@lazlodaytona - The Green Arrow Supermax movie? That was always a fantastic concept to me. Ahead of its time.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 10:30 AM
@CyberNigerian - I agree. Although, the rumor of it was around when DC's movie presence was dead (or maybe during DK trilogy).
If all of those villains end up being established already in the DCU, I'm not sure how effective the concept would be.

Back then, the idea of having all of those villains in the same prison/movie would have blown our little finite minds. Just unbelievable . Now? Kinda might just fit the norm.
HewhoSwims187
HewhoSwims187 - 8/18/2025, 10:58 AM
@lazlodaytona - we need that supermax soooo bad
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/18/2025, 10:07 AM
Again, Gunn greenlighting DC projects no one is asking for. Why not get Cregger to do a reboot Flash film?
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/18/2025, 10:15 AM
@soberchimera - I’m curious if at the time people asked for movies like back to the future, Rocky, karate kid, dirty dancing, terminator, titanic, forest gump, etc? Just because fans haven’t asked for it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a movie within the genre that’s somewhat new. People complain about getting the same things and this concept seems somewhat fresh for the genre.
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 8/18/2025, 10:16 AM
@soberchimera - Did you read the article? Cregger hasn't spoken to DC. It hasn't been greenlit. And Cregger doesn't like superheroes. So why on Earth would he do a Flash movie?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/18/2025, 10:18 AM
@epc1122 - Gunn is supposed to be building a new DC cinematic universe though, god forbid he fast track projects featuring their biggest characters. Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Teen Titans should be the priority, not a comedic henchman movie.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/18/2025, 10:20 AM
@TDKRnry88 - He doesn’t like superheroes, but wrote a script featuring superheroes? The logic doesn’t track my friend.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/18/2025, 10:29 AM
@soberchimera - because he didn't write one. And won't.

You want Flash? Write it. Write it and see what happens.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 10:33 AM
@epc1122 - Fresh from a Batman: TAS episode in the mid 90s
Sinner
Sinner - 8/18/2025, 10:35 AM
@soberchimera - He wrote a script about Batman being the boogeymen in a horror comedy type of way, his ballpark which, by the way, he’s exceptional at.

You don’t hire a generational talent like a Cregger to direct a run of the mill superhero movie. You let him cook.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/18/2025, 10:38 AM
@Sinner - Generational talent? Don’t make me laugh, Weapons fell apart in the second half, and Whitest Kids You Know is just a subpar Kids in the Hall.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 10:40 AM
@soberchimera - Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman are the LAST properties that need to be Fast-Tracked. WAY too close to the previous DCEU versions. The general public needs time away from them. Introduce other A-list Heavy hitters, popular B-list characters in other characters' main films and DCTV for a while.
Put time between the old guard and the new until those main characters aren't fresh on anyone's minds as much anymore.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/18/2025, 10:42 AM
@lazlodaytona - Superman was fast-tracked after the last version appeared in a Black Adam movie in 2022. I don’t see the problem with doing the same for WW, Flash, and Aquaman.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/18/2025, 10:48 AM
@soberchimera - he also needs to make a profit for the company. Henchman seems like the budget can stay low while also have a a good turnout in the movies, similar to what the first joker did. Not every dc movie has to have a high profile character. Small successes also helps build audiences and new fans.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/18/2025, 10:49 AM
@soberchimera - Weapons was met with critical acclaim and is the most profitable movie of the year by a seriously wide margin no movie is going to come close to. So yeah, a generational talent — and you don’t stick talent like that on a random movie to rush out a movie out nobody is even asking for right now.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/18/2025, 10:49 AM
@soberchimera

1.) Gunn hasn't greenlit the movie
2.) The Flash isn't up Cregger's wheelhouse at all
3.) If you haven't seen Weapons yet you don't know ball (who asked for Weapons?)
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/18/2025, 10:50 AM
@Sinner - The Last Jedi had “critical acclaim” too, but most moviegoers consider it just-ok at best, which I predict will be the legacy for this film too.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/18/2025, 10:51 AM
@lazlodaytona - that was 30 years ago and one episode. That’s like saying they shouldn’t have made wizard of oz because it was based off of a book from years ago. There are plenty of movies that are based on a prior work. How many superhero movies are based off of this concept and compare that to movies that have the superhero’s fighting aliens or trying to get some magical object.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/18/2025, 10:51 AM
@regularmovieguy - Weapons, which I thought was mid btw, isn’t set in a superhero universe.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/18/2025, 10:52 AM
@soberchimera - You don’t speak for most movie goers. In fact, you don’t speak for anyone but yourself and what’s that opinion really worth in this scenario? Fact remains, Weapons is critically acclaimed and more profitable than any superhero movie released in… well, since Joker.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/18/2025, 10:54 AM
@soberchimera - Superman was in about 6 seconds of that movie. His last standalone movie was 12 years ago so I don’t think that’s comparing apples to apples where flash, aquaman, and Wonder Woman had full actual movies within the last five years.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/18/2025, 10:59 AM
@soberchimera

If you think Weapons was mid then I'm afraid to ask what you're top 5 for the year are. If CBMS only made what the "fans" wanted them to (a la a Zach Cregger Flash movie?) the genre would've been dead a long time ago.

This sounds like actually an fresh, original idea from a very talented filmmaker. DC should consider themselves lucky.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/18/2025, 11:05 AM
@soberchimera - Did it ever occur to you that no one wants to make a Flash movie? They didn’t the first time, and look how that turned out.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/18/2025, 11:29 AM
@lazlodaytona - "Introduce other A-list Heavy hitters." And who? DC has only Aquaman, Batman, Flash, GL, MM, Superman and WW for that.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/18/2025, 10:09 AM
Let the man cook. 'HENCHMEN' could be a lot of fun, if it ties to the DCU.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/18/2025, 11:16 AM
@Irregular - Unfortunately, it's not just marvel. This has been going on since before the strikes. Disney had a huge footprint in Atlanta- for a long time, they shot all their Marvel stuff there, and Star Wars was in LA. But now it's all going overseas. The way it's breaking down now, is only 10% of "American" production is being made in LA, 20% is shot in the US outside of LA and 70% has gone out of country.
Irregular
Irregular - 8/18/2025, 11:21 AM
@Patient2670 - Not good at all. I honestly blame a lot of the states for their shit incentives. Florida has horrible incentives for filmmakers and it's no wonder why the director of The Infiltrator chose to shoot only two weeks here in FL as to compared to a whole month where he took it to Paris and London. And that was 2015.

Like I'm glad other states like NJ are trying to step up to the plate, but they gotta do better.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/18/2025, 10:11 AM
I hope this movie NEVER gets made. It might be a tremendous script and incredible story, but one of the problems with the Ted Phillips Joker series is that it uses Batman's popularity to sell tickets. This is smelling like the same thing. I would rather have continuity within the Batman world than have every person with an interesting story shoehorn that story into the Batman universe because they know people will see it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/18/2025, 10:22 AM

Never gonna happen.

Thank goodness,
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 10:26 AM
Interesting , sounds like it could be a potentially interesting story set under their Elseworlds label if Gunn & Safran go for it…

It not only of course gives me shades of the BTAS episode which was “The Man Who Killed Batman but also the Joker graphic novel by Brian Azzarello & Lee Bermejo which takes place from the point of view of one of Joker’s henchmen.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However it definitely seems to have Cregger’s dark sensibilities which could make its own so I would be down to check it out if the movie happens!!.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/18/2025, 10:39 AM
Give Cregger a blank check - he's earned it.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 8/18/2025, 10:44 AM
This sounds very similar to the animated episode. "The Man Who Killed Batman"...! ☮️🤔
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/18/2025, 11:34 AM
@Deadinside - Crazy how the article explicitly states that.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 8/18/2025, 11:46 AM
@EskimoJ - 👍 Not just crazy, it could be classified as downright insane...!
Ya'see, I read the article, but for some reason I missed that. Like I said, insane...!
Anyway, thank you for pointing that out & making me re-read the article to see if there was anything else I may have missed...! ☮️🤪
Sinner
Sinner - 8/18/2025, 10:44 AM
Let Cregger do what he wants
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/18/2025, 10:55 AM
Sounds wayyy too far off from what they're trying to do with the DCU right now. Having a third Batman that gets killed? Idk.
DS616
DS616 - 8/18/2025, 11:16 AM
This movie is never getting made
