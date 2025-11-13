JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Talks More About The "Unhinged" Negative Response To The DC Sequel

Joker: Folie À Deux was panned by fans and critics alike last year, and Harley Quinn actress Lady Gaga has talked more about the overwhelmingly negative response and how she responded to it. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Joker was a record-breaking $1 billion hit in 2019, landing countless award nominations and even a "Best Actor" Oscar for lead star Joaquin Phoenix. 

Despite him and filmmaker Todd Phillips vowing to never make a sequel, they reunited for Joker: Folie À Deux and turned to singer and actress Lady Gaga to bring "Lee Quinzel" (a.k.a. Harley Quinn) to life.

Given a massive budget by Warner Bros.—the studio seemed sure that more box office success would follow that first instalment—Phoenix and Phillips got a tad self-indulgent with a musical that, ultimately, no one wanted to see.

That's evident from a dismal $206 million haul at the global box office. As for awards, the only major prizes Joker: Folie À Deux won were "Worst Screen Combo" (Phoenix and Gaga) and "Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel" at the Razzies.

Talking to Rolling Stone about the overwhelmingly negative response to the movie, Gaga said, "I wasn't, like, unfazed. It's funny, I'm almost nervous to share my reaction. But the truth is, when it first started happening, I started laughing. Because it was just getting so unhinged."

"When it takes a while for something to kind of dissipate, that can be a little bit more painful. Only because I put a lot of myself into it," she continued, explaining that Joker: Folie À Deux inspired the dark music video for her 2024 single, "Disease."

"There was a ton of negativity around Joker," Gaga explained. "And I think I was feeling artistically rebellious at the time. I put so much of that energy into that video. I was in that place, you know, I was like, 'I'll show you who I am, and I'll show you what this fight is like.'"

Earlier this year, the singer, who became the first woman to win an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award in the same year in 2019, similarly commented on the negativity surrounding the failed Joker follow-up.

"People just sometimes don't like some things. It's that simple," she acknowledged. "And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended."

As of now, there are no concrete plans for either The Joker or Harley Quinn in DC Studios' DCU. James Gunn's apathy for Jared Leto closes the door on the TRON: Ares star returning as the Clown Prince of Crime, while Margot Robbie appears to have moved on from Harley.

We may, however, get another Elseworlds Joker if Barry Keoghan reprises the role in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II

RUMOR: HENCHMAN Synopsis Reveals New Details About Zach Cregger's Gotham City-Based Script
Margot Robbie Unlikely To Return As Harley Quinn In The DCU; Update On DC Studios/THE BATMAN 2 Villain Plans
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/13/2025, 11:38 AM
“And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended."

Joker 2 was dog water. But her take here is realistic and mature.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/13/2025, 11:49 AM
@MisterBones - I really like joker 2. It might even be better than the original.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/13/2025, 11:39 AM
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/13/2025, 11:47 AM
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 11:44 AM
The only thing that's unhinged is the fact that this movie was made in the first place.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/13/2025, 11:50 AM
@WalletsClosed - Disagree i really liked the sequel. The performances by both leads was amazing.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 11:56 AM

The movie was, of course, pure crap. But the reactions to it were hilarious.

I thought Gusto was gonna barf up his spleen.
Unites
Unites - 11/13/2025, 11:58 AM
Joker 2 should have been a character study of Harley. Making Joker the main character again was a mistake.
kayliepain
kayliepain - 11/13/2025, 11:59 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 12:01 PM
I haven’t still seen Folie a Deux just because I did not really have any interest in it considering I didn’t care much for the first one…

However knowing what I know of the film , I can see the audience response being as negative as it was because the ending of the film makes this two part film series feel like a waste of time where you realize you haven’t even been following the Joker that you know but some rando that “inspired” him.

Honestly feel like if this series didn’t use the DC brand as a way to get more butts in seat and ultimately have it made then the reception might have been better but then again , the first one wouldn’t have made a billion and we wouldn’t have a sequel then.

View Recorder