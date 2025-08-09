Margot Robbie Unlikely To Return As Harley Quinn In The DCU; Update On DC Studios/THE BATMAN 2 Villain Plans

It doesn't sound like The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the DCU, while The Batman Part II might be causing James Gunn and Peter Safran a bit of a headache.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2025 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie first played Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad. She later reprised the role in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn—renamed Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey following a disappointing opening weekend—and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

All those movies took place in the DCEU, of course, and now that DC Studios has relaunched that franchise as the DCU, it's unclear whether there's a place for Robbie.

In The Hollywood Reporter's piece about Weapons director Zach Cregger's hopes to make Henchmen, a movie about a low-level henchman in the Gotham crime world who gains notoriety after managing to incapacitate Batman, there's a minor update about The Joker and Harley Quinn (who would also heavily feature in the movie). 

"DC Studios hasn't yet cast a Joker or a Batman," the trade confirms. "Harley Quinn, theoretically but probably not, could still be played by James Gunn's The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie."

That doesn't sound overly promising, and while Robbie was phenomenal in the role, she brings a lot of that DCEU baggage with her. Then again, the same could surely be said for Peacemaker star John Cena, who reprises his DCEU role in the show's upcoming second season. 

Another interesting tidbit in the article suggests DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will "likely want to be careful with anything Batman-related" as Matt Reeves continues work on The Batman Part II, "and perhaps even a Batman Part III." Why? Because they "don't want to step on his toes and double up on villains for their universe."

Last January, Robbie addressed her future as Harley Quinn ahead of Lady Gaga's portrayal of the character in Joker: Folie à Deux.

"I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters," the actor explained. "That was always the dream for her."

"Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, 'What are they going to do with her?' The options are endless."

Robbie would go on to confirm she'd like to see Harley explore her comic book romance with Poison Ivy. Their relationship has been explored in HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series, and it's a dynamic that fans remain eager to see play out in live-action as well. 

"I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too," she said. "Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good."

What would you like to see from The Joker and Harley Quinn in the DCU?

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/9/2025, 5:35 AM
A 100 lb lady with a circus hammer fighting absolute beasts while cracking jokes in an accent that doesn't even exist anymore .... sounds like a perfect fit for the Gunniverse. Superman made money and MR hasn't been doing much lately, plus she's already been HQ in universe, in a JG film. I'd bet she returns
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/9/2025, 6:19 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Well she did announce she was pregnant last year, I know some actors keep working just as much when expecting but that isn't the case for all so between that, COVID and the strikes it isn't that odd she's had a few years with less output but she does have three films in various stages of production.

I know some think it is problematic keeping some actors in the same roles from DCEU films but it never needs to be a problem and MR is one where I think most the GA would be fine with her returning to as HQ.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/9/2025, 6:00 AM
Keep her far and away from this parody universe. We already saw what Gunn turned her into in TSS, no more of that
herohype
herohype - 8/9/2025, 6:14 AM
if this is true then rebooting suciicde squad was a complete waist of resources,

but I would keep her around, she's one of the only stars in this dc universe

