Sir Ian McKellen Confirms Gandalf And Frodo's Return For THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM

Sir Ian McKellen has dropped a major update for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, officially confirming two veteran cast members.

By MarkJulian - Aug 18, 2025 09:08 AM EST
In The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Andy Serkis is pulling double duty, stepping back into the role of Gollum while also occupying the director’s chair.

Famed for mo-cap roles, Serkis' directorial credits include Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle  and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The highly anticipated prequel is already locked in for a December 17, 2027 theatrical release, with longtime LOTR guardians Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens producing.

Drawing from Tolkien’s appendices, the film promises a darker, psychological spin on Middle-earth, following Gandalf and Aragorn as they hunt Gollum across the land in a desperate bid to keep him from betraying the One Ring to Sauron. Alongside the chase, audiences will get an intimate dive into Gollum’s fractured psyche, exploring the ceaseless tug-of-war between Sméagol and his darker half.

Though unconfirmed, industry chatter suggests heavy use of de-aging tech to present Gandalf and Aragorn at earlier points in their lives. Cameras are set to roll in mid-2025, with the project currently in pre-production.

Over the weekend, Ian McKellen recently appeared at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in London, where he confirmed his return as Gandalf, while also teasing the unexpected comeback of Elijah Wood’s Frodo. Check out the video below.

"I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf," he teased. "And apart from that, my lips are sealed."

After the events of The Hobbit, Gollum became utterly obsessed with reclaiming the One Ring. When Bilbo Baggins took it from him in the depths of the Misty Mountains, his mind fractured further, consumed by rage and a burning hatred for “Baggins.”

For the first time in centuries, Gollum abandoned his cave and set out into the wider world, determined to track down the thief. His dangerous pursuit left Gandalf and Aragorn deeply concerned, as they feared Gollum’s movements could ultimately reveal the Ring’s whereabouts to Sauron.

Gollum's quest eventually led him to be captured by Aragorn, who delivered him to Gandalf for interrogation. He would eventually break free only to be recaptured again, this time by Sauron's forces who learned from Gollum that a Hobbit had taken the Ring, setting off the grand adventure seen in 2001's he Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/18/2025, 9:46 AM
This fills me with dread, sad to see
mountainman
mountainman - 8/18/2025, 9:47 AM
It was already weird seeing an older Orlando Bloom playing Legolas in the Hobbit movies. This is going to be much worse.

The original Lord of the Rings trilogy are some of the best movies out to screen this century and arguably the best cinematic trilogy of all time.

But this is just sad at this point. Hollywood is bankrupt of ideas.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/18/2025, 9:52 AM
@mountainman - I honestly think, ROTK in 2003 has been my all time best experience in the cinema...

I remember it being packed, tears, cheers and that feeling of fulfillment at the end.. It's rare that movies leave you feeling that way.

I don't think I'll ever experience that again..

Harry Potter 8 and Endgame came close though, but ROTK was just to beautiful to be topped.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/18/2025, 10:14 AM
@UnderBelly - "I don't think I'll ever experience that again"

Ne Zha 2 is the real deal. I never imagined it as well but here i am

A reviewer from IGN:

"Not since The Lord of the Rings has any movie truly captured the enormous, religious scope of epic fantasy on screen"
mountainman
mountainman - 8/18/2025, 10:19 AM
@UnderBelly - All three of the LOTR movies were amazing cinematic experiences. Fellowship was just so magic. I had never read the books and after seeing that movie in theaters in December 2001 I bought all three and read them in a week. I was so hyped leading into Two Towers and, specially based on how epic Helms Deep was, I had an even better experience. ROTK is actually my least favorite of the trilogy (but not a bad movie at all) but yeah that was the first truly hyped movie theater experience I had. Such a magical time. And it just sucks that Hollywood’s obsession with endlessly franchising EVERYTHING these days is diluting this series.

Maybe somehow this project will end up being great, but after the Hobbit trilogy and the abomination known as Rings of Power it’s tough to be excited for it.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/18/2025, 10:41 AM
@vectorsigma - I've got it ready to watch at home, but with the subtitles.

I watched the first one with the English dub due to all the hype this one was getting, and I'll be honest I thought it was ok, but not special at all.

Im working my way up to watching it, but its pretty long for an animated feature...not sure i will manage eespecially if I'm having to read subtitles for that long. Did you see it in the English dub?

@mountainman - so for me I saw Fellowship on VHS (can you beleive that!) as we got the rental and I actually kept it instead of returning it. Haha. then I got a dvd of TTT and was blown away and had to take the 3rd one in cinematically.. so it was a natural build up for me.

After the extended editions came out I binged it all in a day just to try and relive that magic... i was also going through a tough time with a break up, so it was the perfect escapism..
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/18/2025, 9:49 AM
It's going to be like in The Hobbit.

Gandalf is probably just telling the story to Frodo.

I'd hope it would be in the undying lands post ROTK, with Gandalf the White and Frodo, but I reckon Jackson and Co will put it before Fellowship again just to keep THAT ROTK end the canonical end.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 8/18/2025, 9:49 AM
mid 25? we are in later stages of 25 in a couple weeks. they better get started.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 9:52 AM
@supermanrex - in the video ,McKellen says the movie starts filming in May so definitely not mid 2025 lol
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/18/2025, 9:49 AM
OT: random af but I don't care because it blew my mind.

User Comment Image

Turned 30 today. [frick] I'm old
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/18/2025, 10:03 AM
Speaking of lotr...

IGN on Ne Zha 2:

"Not since The Lord of the Rings has any movie truly captured the enormous, religious scope of epic fantasy on screen"
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/18/2025, 10:07 AM
I’d love to see something about Morgoth. Events set well before Lord of Rings, but I believe it’s not available for the open domain yet
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/18/2025, 10:11 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 10:15 AM
Hmmmm…

From what I know of the story , The Hunt for Gollum takes place after Bilbo’s 111th birthday party but before Gandalf comes back to Frodo and essentially kickstarts the adventure we see in Fellowship of the Ring so at best , I’m expecting Frodo to be a cameo appearance if nothing else given that this story overlaps a bit with the main one.

Also even if the movie is called The Hunt for Gollum , I’m expecting most of the focus to be on him as they explore his fractured psyche & such with characters like Aragorn & Gandalf in supporting roles as they search for him out in the wild , hoping to find him before Sauron does.

While the story seems fairly bare bones , it actually takes place over 20 years or so in the book while it’s never addressed in the films so they have enough there to be creative and come up with a hopefully compelling story.

However having said that , I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily excited for this as of yet tbh…

I feel like we got enough of Gollum/Smeagol in the LOTR & Hobbit films personally and I also think the character just works best in a supporting role then seemingly being the main focus in this film.

Overall , I still think it would better served to maybe mine another area of Tolkien’s rich world like War of The Rohirrim did or if you want to do a familiar character then someone like Aragorn might be better.

