Sir Ian McKellen Confirms Gandalf And Frodo's Return For THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM

In The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Andy Serkis is pulling double duty, stepping back into the role of Gollum while also occupying the director’s chair.

Famed for mo-cap roles, Serkis' directorial credits include Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The highly anticipated prequel is already locked in for a December 17, 2027 theatrical release, with longtime LOTR guardians Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens producing.

Drawing from Tolkien’s appendices, the film promises a darker, psychological spin on Middle-earth, following Gandalf and Aragorn as they hunt Gollum across the land in a desperate bid to keep him from betraying the One Ring to Sauron. Alongside the chase, audiences will get an intimate dive into Gollum’s fractured psyche, exploring the ceaseless tug-of-war between Sméagol and his darker half.

Though unconfirmed, industry chatter suggests heavy use of de-aging tech to present Gandalf and Aragorn at earlier points in their lives. Cameras are set to roll in mid-2025, with the project currently in pre-production.

Over the weekend, Ian McKellen recently appeared at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in London, where he confirmed his return as Gandalf, while also teasing the unexpected comeback of Elijah Wood’s Frodo. Check out the video below.

"I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf," he teased. "And apart from that, my lips are sealed."

After the events of The Hobbit, Gollum became utterly obsessed with reclaiming the One Ring. When Bilbo Baggins took it from him in the depths of the Misty Mountains, his mind fractured further, consumed by rage and a burning hatred for “Baggins.”

For the first time in centuries, Gollum abandoned his cave and set out into the wider world, determined to track down the thief. His dangerous pursuit left Gandalf and Aragorn deeply concerned, as they feared Gollum’s movements could ultimately reveal the Ring’s whereabouts to Sauron.

Gollum's quest eventually led him to be captured by Aragorn, who delivered him to Gandalf for interrogation. He would eventually break free only to be recaptured again, this time by Sauron's forces who learned from Gollum that a Hobbit had taken the Ring, setting off the grand adventure seen in 2001's he Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.