MARVEL ZOMBIES Gets A New Synopsis As Three More MCU Veterans Join The Marvel Animation Series' Cast

Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies is just over a month away from premiering on Disney+, and a new press release adds three MCU veterans to the already very impressive cast. We also have a new synopsis...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation's upcoming What If...? spin-off, Marvel Zombies, has officially added three veteran MCU actors to its already-stacked cast. Paul Rudd will reprise his role as Ant-Man's head, with Thunderbolts* star Wyatt Russell set to lend his voice to an animated version of U.S. Agent. 

Perhaps the most exciting addition is Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The actor previously appeared in two episodes of What If...?, and it should be fun seeing what the current King of New Asgard brings Marvel Zombies.

An updated synopsis for the show has also been revealed, teasing, "After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world."

During a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Zombies showrunner Bryan Andrews confirmed that the series will feature plenty of surprises for fans, despite a recent Funko Pop leak, which revealed a first look at the enigmatic Blade Knight

"I would hope so, yes. I'm sure there's some things that… I'm not as up to date with all the stuff that's already out, but I bet you dollars to donuts that they haven't mentioned, but I would hope that they haven't mentioned a couple of things that we do want to be an honest surprise. So, we'll see. It's up to marketing and such on how they want to let some of these secrets come out, but yeah. We hope that there are some surprises still left, so you can see the episode and go, ‘What?’ And then next thing you know, bing, and now you can purchase, you know, as opposed to purchase first before you even see the context in the episode."

Marvel Zombies' confirmed cast includes Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Awkwafina (Katy), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Hudson Thames (Spider-Man), and Todd Williams in a mystery role. 

And, as noted above, we can now add Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) to that list.

Bryan Andrews directs Marvel Zombies from a teleplay by Zeb Wells. Executive Producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Wells, and Andrews. Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar produce. 

The first brief synopsis for the series revealed, "From Marvel Animation, 'Marvel Zombies' comes in time for Halloween in October 2025." Last week, we learned that Marvel Zombies will now premiere on October 3 September 24.

