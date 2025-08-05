MARVEL ZOMBIES Funko Pops Reveal New Look At Blade Knight, Undead Hawkeye, And More - Possible SPOILERS

MARVEL ZOMBIES Funko Pops Reveal New Look At Blade Knight, Undead Hawkeye, And More - Possible SPOILERS

Newly revealed Funko Pops for the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated TV series offer a new look at Mahershala Ali's Blade Knight, and the return of What If...?'s undead Captain America and Hawkeye.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies was first announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, as part of a splashy "Marvel Animation" slate reveal. Things went quiet after that as these shows seemingly took longer to produce than expected.

X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have since premiered, of course, and this What If...? sequel is finally set for release this fall. It follows an episode titled "What If... Zombies?!" which saw several fan-favourite heroes, including Spider-Man, fight off a whole host of undead fan-favourites. 

Now, we have a first look at Funko Pops for Marvel Zombies, with the biggest talking point being the reveal of Mahershala Ali's "Blade Knight." Returning from What If...? are the undead Hawkeye and Captain America, though the latter appears to still be without his legs. 

While Ali had a brief voice cameo in 2021's Eternals, the Daywalker's solo movie remains stuck in limbo after being announced at Comic-Con over six years ago. When Ali recorded lies as this Moon Knight Variant, we'd imagine the intention was for us to have already met him as Blade by the time Marvel Zombies aired. 

If the Blade movie fails to materialise, then Ali's MCU work could boil down to Eternals' confusing, unresolved post-credits scene and what his role as a vampire and zombie-hunting Moon Knight in Marvel Zombies. On the plus side, our latest update was a positive one.

Disney doesn't typically release trailers for its MCU TV shows until around a month before they premiere, and while we may get something this week, a first look at the series likely won't drop until next month. 

In February, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, revealed, "Hudson [Thames] has been our animated voice for Spider-Man in the MCU so far. In What If...?, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and he also plays Spider-Man in Marvel Zombies, which comes out Halloween time this year."

With that, Thames joined a cast which already includes Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Awkwafina (Katy), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), and Todd Williams in a mystery role. 

Bryan Andrews directs Marvel Zombies from a teleplay by Zeb Wells. Executive Producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Wells, and Andrews. Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar produce. 

A brief synopsis has been revealed, but only states, "From Marvel Animation, 'Marvel Zombies' comes in time for Halloween in October 2025." We've since learned that Marvel Zombies premieres on October 3, 2025.

RUMOR: MARVEL ZOMBIES Will Feature The Return Of A Fan-Favorite CAPTAIN AMERICA Franchise Villain
Related:

RUMOR: MARVEL ZOMBIES Will Feature The Return Of A Fan-Favorite CAPTAIN AMERICA Franchise Villain
MARVEL ZOMBIES Confirmed To Feature The Return Of Hudson Thames' Zombie Hunter Spider-Man
Recommended For You:

MARVEL ZOMBIES Confirmed To Feature The Return Of Hudson Thames' Zombie Hunter Spider-Man

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 8/5/2025, 6:51 AM
Always found it weird that Cap could become a Zombie.. he is immune from so much because of the rate his cells replicate and heal.. Doesnt age the same, cant get drunk, can take higher than normal damage, doesnt get sick because of his healing rate...
MikeyL
MikeyL - 8/5/2025, 6:58 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - rule of cool. Just tell yourself that it’s a super strong virus that would impact even those with insane healing factors
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/5/2025, 7:21 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Maybe the zombie virus acts like a vampire virus
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 8/5/2025, 6:51 AM
Also, first... yayyayayyaa
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/5/2025, 7:11 AM
User Comment Image

couldn't resist
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/5/2025, 7:20 AM

@SuperCat -

Wow! So many of these things. This is really gonna test the limits of how many pops and gerbils Gusto can stick up his a$$.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder