MARVEL ZOMBIES Confirmed To Feature The Return Of Hudson Thames' Zombie Hunter Spider-Man

In What If...? season 1, we visited a reality inhabited by "Marvel Zombies." The episode concluded with Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man (well, his head at least) returning to Wakanda in a Quinjet...unaware that a zombified Thanos was waiting for them with the Infinity Gauntlet in hand.

Until now, we've been in the dark when it comes to whether the upcoming four-episode Marvel Zombies will address that cliffhanger in any meaningful way (an officially released still of the Mad Titan has suggested it might).

In a new interview to promote the release of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum revealed, "Hudson has been our animated voice for Spdier-Man in the MCU so far. In What If...?, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and he also plays Spider-Man in Marvel Zombies which comes out Halloween time this year."

Hudson joins a cast which includes Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Awkwafina (Katy), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), and Todd Williams in a mystery role.

It remains to be seen how much of Spider-Man we'll see in Marvel Zombies. Unfortunately, it's not outside the realm of possibility that the wall-crawler, T'Challa, and Scott Lang are immediately killed by Thanos, of course.

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani has shared her excitement for the series by saying, "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

"I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey," she added. "And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

Bryan Andrews directs Marvel Zombies from a teleplay by Zeb Wells. Executive Producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Wells, and Andrews. Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar produce.

Marvel Zombies premieres on October 3, 2025. You can hear more from Winderbaum in the player below.