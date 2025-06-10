MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's "Invincible Avengers," MARVEL ZOMBIES Character Details, And More

MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's &quot;Invincible Avengers,&quot; MARVEL ZOMBIES Character Details, And More

Our latest MCU rumour roundup includes new details about Marvel Zombies' lead characters, while a vague breakdown of Avengers: Doomsday's plot sheds some light on a team dubbed the "Invincible Avengers."

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

With Avengers: Doomsday pushed back to next December, you'd best believe that the rumour mill will continue churning out wild claims about what's to come in the first half of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga finale.

The same can be said for most MCU titles, of course, and we're back with another rumour roundup featuring multiple examples of the online chatter we sift through daily for you. An early look at what's to come, or glorified fan fiction? That's down to you to decide. 

We'll start with a relatively minor Marvel Zombies update from @MyTimeToShineH. Following the news that Baron Zemo will appear in the series, the insider claims that Kamala Khan's best friends in the series are Riri Williams/Ironheart and Kate Bishop/Hawkeye. 

They supposedly reside in a "secured mansion" and only leave to search for food. This feels a lot like Marvel Studios is looking to familiarise fans with the idea of the Young Avengers (or Champions) before Avengers: Doomsday

Talking to that movie, a largely untested scooper-wannabe, @jamesmackwl, has shared some possible story details from an unnamed designer working on the ensemble. 

There's intel here that lines up with other rumours, so it's at least worth taking with a pinch of salt (and we've seen bigger leaks come from far more dubious sources over the years). 

Apparently, a team of Avengers from Earth-616 travels to the X-Mansion on Earth-10005 to try and resolve an Incursion between their two realities and rescue Monica Rambeau.

Comprised of Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, Ant-Man, She-Hulk, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, The Sentry, Hulk, Black Panther, M'Baku, and Namor, this mega-group is being referred to as the "Invincible Avengers" in artwork.

They'll be joined by the Fantastic Four; Marvel's First Family is searching for Franklin Richards, who has been kidnapped by Doctor Doom and brought to Earth-10005. 

This team later assembles to protect Loki "after discovering the TVA and Doom's plan." When it comes to the other New Avengers, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Red Guardian, it seems they remain on Earth-616 alongside Wong and the Wakandan and Talokan armies. Why? To protect Earth from an invasion. 

However, those "Invincible Avengers" will serve as Avengers: Doomsday's leads. 

There's nothing here that's too hard to believe, helping make the rumour a little more believable. We still wouldn't put too much stock into it, but it's certainly food for thought. There's likely much more to Avengers: Doomsday than this, though. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. As for Marvel Zombies, that premieres on October 3, later this year.

I Was like, 'Huh?': Chris Evans Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. Playing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
Related:

"I Was like, 'Huh?'": Chris Evans Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. Playing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
10 Worst Marvel And DC Supervillain Redesigns To Ever Grace The Big Screen
Recommended For You:

10 Worst Marvel And DC Supervillain Redesigns To Ever Grace The Big Screen

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Irregular
Irregular - 6/10/2025, 11:42 AM
An invasion from what though............
GM1988
GM1988 - 6/10/2025, 11:47 AM
@Irregular - An Army of Doombots....Maybe??
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/10/2025, 11:47 AM
@Irregular - exactly what I was asking
Irregular
Irregular - 6/10/2025, 11:48 AM
@GM1988 - That's right lol.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/10/2025, 11:49 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I think its Doombots now the more I think about it lol. Why else would they leave US Agent, Ghost & Red Guardian? Bout to say, very odd choice to leave behind.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/10/2025, 11:52 AM
@Irregular - those doom bots should overwhelm them. That's a weak team 😆 I guess they ain't wanna reuse wakanda's army, but this sounds a lot like infinity war
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/10/2025, 11:43 AM
Can you imagine all of those characters along with the X-Men?! I don’t know if the team will be that full of heavy hitters but I hope it’s true!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/10/2025, 11:48 AM
@movieguy18 - X-Men are so OP, though nothing ever seems enough.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/10/2025, 11:50 AM
Had this rumor mentioned Love, I'd be more inclined to believe it. Thor not leaving Love, she would be mentioned.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 11:54 AM
@MyCoolYoung - she could be on Earth with some of the other heroes or in Wakanda being looked after.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 12:10 PM
If true then the dynamic between Kamala , Kate and Riri should be fun in Marvel Zombies!!.

Anyway , I could certainly buy those Doomsday details moreso then others I have heard & seen…

The mix of characters & their dynamics/interactions in those groups should be fun so looking forward to seeing that hopefully!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder