MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's "Invincible Avengers," MARVEL ZOMBIES Character Details, And More

With Avengers: Doomsday pushed back to next December, you'd best believe that the rumour mill will continue churning out wild claims about what's to come in the first half of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga finale.

The same can be said for most MCU titles, of course, and we're back with another rumour roundup featuring multiple examples of the online chatter we sift through daily for you. An early look at what's to come, or glorified fan fiction? That's down to you to decide.

We'll start with a relatively minor Marvel Zombies update from @MyTimeToShineH. Following the news that Baron Zemo will appear in the series, the insider claims that Kamala Khan's best friends in the series are Riri Williams/Ironheart and Kate Bishop/Hawkeye.

They supposedly reside in a "secured mansion" and only leave to search for food. This feels a lot like Marvel Studios is looking to familiarise fans with the idea of the Young Avengers (or Champions) before Avengers: Doomsday.

Talking to that movie, a largely untested scooper-wannabe, @jamesmackwl, has shared some possible story details from an unnamed designer working on the ensemble.

There's intel here that lines up with other rumours, so it's at least worth taking with a pinch of salt (and we've seen bigger leaks come from far more dubious sources over the years).

Apparently, a team of Avengers from Earth-616 travels to the X-Mansion on Earth-10005 to try and resolve an Incursion between their two realities and rescue Monica Rambeau.

Comprised of Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, Ant-Man, She-Hulk, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, The Sentry, Hulk, Black Panther, M'Baku, and Namor, this mega-group is being referred to as the "Invincible Avengers" in artwork.

They'll be joined by the Fantastic Four; Marvel's First Family is searching for Franklin Richards, who has been kidnapped by Doctor Doom and brought to Earth-10005.

This team later assembles to protect Loki "after discovering the TVA and Doom's plan." When it comes to the other New Avengers, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Red Guardian, it seems they remain on Earth-616 alongside Wong and the Wakandan and Talokan armies. Why? To protect Earth from an invasion.

However, those "Invincible Avengers" will serve as Avengers: Doomsday's leads.

There's nothing here that's too hard to believe, helping make the rumour a little more believable. We still wouldn't put too much stock into it, but it's certainly food for thought. There's likely much more to Avengers: Doomsday than this, though.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. As for Marvel Zombies, that premieres on October 3, later this year.