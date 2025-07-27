THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – What Could Have Been SPOILERS

Fantastic Four: First Steps avoids the worst MCU habits, embraces classic family values, and aims high with cosmic stakes—but familiar missteps in the final act diminish what could have been.

By CreateNowSlpL8r - Jul 27, 2025 10:07 AM EST
There might not be a movie I went into with more trepidation than Fantastic Four. After all, it is Marvel’s first family, and it has huge expectations—not only from an IP point of view, but also because it carries the pressure of starting Phase 6 when the MCU is in financial disarray.

Here are some immediate positives to call out:

  1. No "Joss Whedonism" dialogue is present.
  2. This is a self-contained story that doesn’t require you to watch anything beforehand.
  3. The male characters aren’t stomped on by their female counterparts.
  4. The score is excellent.
  5. The 60’s inspired retro setting works.
  6. The CGI is high quality.
  7. The rumors of progressive elements are mostly exaggerated.

The first ten minutes of the movie, establish the FF in this world. We get some world-building, some family dynamic, and an understanding of how Earth-828 is different from 616. The FF are more than just heroes—they are essential—even showing Sue in a diplomatic role with other world leaders (Latveria’s seat is noticeably absent). Sue discovers she is pregnant, and this kicks the plot off.

Vanessa Kirby is fine as Sue, and although I can’t say Pedro Pascal doesn’t do his job, I’m still not sold on his Reed. We don’t see Reed use his powers much, and what we do see is mostly for navigation. This Reed does have the quirky scientist vibe, but there’s a lack of presence for me. He is the leader of the team; however, Sue is the glue that keeps everything together. Most of the time this works, but the dynamic of the cast was off at times, and Reed is filled with way too much angst, indecision, or confidence all movie for me.

Joseph Quinn turns in a better-than-expected Johnny. He’s given more to do here, even serving as a cryptographer resolving a subplot to decipher Silver Surfer’s native language in an effort to find a strategy to defeat Galactus.

Ben doesn’t fare as well. Sure, the CGI is good, but he’s depicted as having already gotten over blaming Reed for the accident, and we only get a few glimpses of his internal struggle with it. I imagine there just wasn’t much to do with a guy who punches everything in a film that isn’t revolved around superhero action.

Speaking of which—this is less a superhero movie and more like a Godzilla flick. It has similar beats: there’s this serious, impending doom of Galactus coming to destroy the Earth while everyone kind of prepares for it. Once the Silver Surfer shows up, the FF are able to track Galactus to try and intercept him. Upon arriving, they know they are immediately outmatched as they witness the world-eating power of the Devourer. After a brief introduction, Galactus senses the Power Cosmic within Franklin and offers to spare the Earth as Franklin can remove or replace Galactus’s curse.

When talks fall apart, Galactus induces labor in Sue and the FF frantically escape with the Surfer in pursuit. This all works. There is real tension. They end up trapping the Silver Surfer, which buys them time to get back to Earth. My only critique here is—I wanted more. I wanted to understand Galactus better:

  1. Who is he?
  2. Why does he have this curse?
  3. How does the Power Cosmic work within the MCU?
  4. Why does the smartest guy on Earth bring his pregnant wife to fight a mega-god who eats planets? (I suppose the plot needed to happen somehow.)

Immediately upon return, for whatever reason, Reed decides to tell the planet that they won’t sacrifice Franklin to save it. This sets up a conflict that I wish had lasted until the movie’s end. The world turns on the FF while Reed theorizes he can use the teleportation invention from earlier in the film to teleport the Earth and hide it from Galactus. This uses “The Bridge” technology from the comics, which could have implications in Doomsday, but for now serves a purpose—if the FF can convince the world’s nations to help build it at a large enough scale.

After Sue convinces the planet to band together “as a family,” ending the world-vs.-FF plot, the revelation of Shalla-Bal’s origin is used against her by Johnny in an attempt to convince her to help fight Galactus. The film moves into the third act, and Reed’s plan falls apart when the Surfer destroys all the teleportation bridges—well, except one.

Using Franklin as bait, the FF shift strategies to lure Galactus into the bridge and teleport him to the far edge of space. Galactus gets wise to this and instead heads for the Baxter Building after Johnny switches Franklin with a decoy. Each member of the FF gets their licks in—sort of—and Sue goes god-mode and 1v1s Galactus, pushing him into the portal. It’s still not enough, and Johnny offers himself as a sacrifice for the final push. As he makes his way toward Galactus, Rose Tico—er, Shalla-Bal—swoops in and delivers the final blow. The drain is too much for Sue, though, and she dies. But Ben Solo—er, Franklin—has other plans, and Rey—er, Sue—returns to the living.

Cheeky review aside, the first two-thirds of this movie are really good, but these consequence-destroying moments hurt the film. It would have been interesting for Johnny to be stuck at the edge of space with Galactus, or for Sue to have died and the others forced to go on without her. That would’ve provided real character growth opportunities—which we don’t get much of here.

Yes, the FF are all written well, but they end the film similarly to where they began. The movie is heavy on plot, not so much on character-defining moments.

The third act comes back to haunt Marvel again, and a number of decisions Shakman makes contribute. We never get fully fleshed-out antagonists, leaving me with the conclusion that the decision to swap Norrin for Shalla-Bal was made in a boardroom. At first, I thought they were going the love story route with Johnny, but that is quickly dropped. We get a flashback scene that kind of backfires (for me): Shalla-Bal is a single mother, and there isn’t even a mention of Norrin. The open-minded side of me thought they were setting up a maternal connection between her and Sue, which could have swayed Shalla-Bal to turn against her master. None of that happens. And since Shalla-Bal joins Galactus, it’s safe to assume that if we see him again, she’ll be with him.

This is my bias talking, but as a longtime Surfer fan, this is more than disappointing.

The same can be said about Galactus to a degree. The movie makes the point that luring him from his ship makes him weaker—but he’s… Galactus. He doesn’t use any powers to combat Sue; he just lumbers around. For as long as Feige has drooled over the character, they nerfed him into nothing more than a big kaiju.

It might sound like I didn’t like this film. It’s the opposite. I’m being hard on it because instead of being good, it could have been great. In my Superman review (which you can read here, I threw cold water on the progressive elements being reported, so I have to be fair here. It’s hard for me to distinguish between progressive and the Marvel formula. In other words, I don’t want my bias to start “woke hunting.” I just want to enjoy the movie—which I did. Shalla-Bal just didn’t work for me because there is no story reason provided to justify the change. Like I always say, it’s the writing.

It’s the same with the ending. Either Sue is way stronger in the MCU (which is not established in the film), or Galactus is significantly less powerful. Either way, since it’s not clear in the script, my opinion remains unchanged.

Marvel, if you're going to materially change characters I love, you have to sell it to me. I can handle changes that serve the story—but if they feel like they were communicated in a boardroom presentation, I'm going to call you out. I'm going to challenge you to convince me by writing better stories—and maybe you're starting to.

The characters are fairly balanced, all chip in, and none really outshine the others until the third act. The film portrays the nuclear family in a very positive way—something Hollywood has struggled with over the last decade. This refreshing take on traditional family values should be rewarded, despite Marvel not fully indulging its worst impulses—even if limited here. Let’s see what the Russos do with it.

I give it 3.5 out of 5 stars.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Reveals Red Ghost Deleted Scene (And Why We'll Never Get To See it)
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Reveals Red Ghost Deleted Scene (And Why We'll Never Get To See it)
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel Studios' Reboot?
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel Studios' Reboot?

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2025, 10:06 AM
Why is "Female characters stomping out the male ones" such an issue? Sue literally pushed Galactus back with her force fields.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/27/2025, 10:13 AM
@SonOfAGif - because people need to find something to complain about.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/27/2025, 10:18 AM
@SonOfAGif - Just a bit of good ol’ classic male fragility
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2025, 10:09 AM
:)

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 10:11 AM
What couldve been...

if Galactus' ship travelled faster 😭

If creating a teleportation device around the world wasnt that easy (really, how long were those created???)
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/27/2025, 10:11 AM
"We don’t see Reed use his powers much..." -CreateNowSlpL8r

I still personally believe that it comes down to CGI's inability to consistently portray stretching abilities effectively and/or SFX budget concerns. (And please, no one tell me that his intellect is his true "super-power". It isn't. Great human intellects are part of the natural world. Being able to treat your physical body like Stretch Armstrong is a super-power and I freakin' want to see it.) 🤨
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/27/2025, 10:12 AM
Not the biggest fantastic four fan, found this movie boring. 3.5 out of 5 seems fair but I’d prob rate it a bit lower. Well made but I thought it could have used more action and/or humor. Love the family aspect to it but would have liked more heart warming moments. Didn’t like how reed was written. He didn’t need to tell the public what he refused to galactus and I didn’t like he even thought about giving up Franklin. Would’ve liked to seen more galactus and him destroying worlds. Oh well, i was looking more forward to Avengers and had a feeling i could have passed on this but the blast trailer got me interested and the reviews have generally been good. For ff4 fans, think it’s great for them but I was bored. Best parts for me was when herbie sang to Franklin and putting in the car seat. Loved the fantasticar, def highlite!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/27/2025, 10:22 AM
@epc1122 - The MCU fanbase may be unconsciously (and artificially) inflating a "good" movie to "very good" status simply due to the numerous on-screen disappointments since 2019's ENDGAME. Just human-nature TBH. 🤔
herohype
herohype - 7/27/2025, 10:13 AM
his is why the MCU is superior to anything dc is doing....

there's always higher standards (what should've, could've been)

meanwhile superman gets to be what it is
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/27/2025, 10:16 AM
@herohype - don’t really get your post. How is there a higher standard for marvel and what should’ve could’ve been? Up until this movie, marvel was considered in a rut and the tv shows havent done well. Superman had to do a lot to get back some good faith from the general audience. Did you like ff4?
AllsGood
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/27/2025, 10:17 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
Sinner
Sinner - 7/27/2025, 10:21 AM
We see Reed use his powers just as much as the others, and while Sue might’ve pushed Galactus back (as she is the strongest member), it was actually Reed and his wits that did the most damage to Galactus, and actually provoked a response from him.

