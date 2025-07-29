MCU Rumor Roundup: "Campy" SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, X-MEN Casting, STRANGE ACADEMY Moving Forward

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have news about Spider-Man: Brand New Day being inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series, where things stand with X-Men, and what the latest is with Strange Academy.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up to start shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, and scooper Alex Perez appears very excited by some new details he's heard about the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up.

"Oh my God...[Brand New Day] might just be our first campy Spider-Man movie," he shared on X earlier today. "This genuinely feels like a live-action version of The Animated Series. And I love it."

That actually sounds pretty perfect, especially for a franchise fans have long wanted to see take a step back from the Avengers to focus more on street-level storytelling. Perez would later add that the movie features "at least [three]" villains. 

If previous rumours are correct, those are likely to be Mister Negative, Scorpion, and the Savage Hulk. 

Will we see Tom Holland suited up on set as Spidey this week? It's certainly possible, and not outside the realm of possibility that we get a first look at one or more of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains, too. 

In other news, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Strange Academy is back in development at Marvel Studios. However, he's yet to learn whether it's being planned as another Disney+ TV series or a movie. 

He's also reporting that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot will begin casting when Avengers: Doomsday wraps shooting, and confirms that work on the script is still underway. 

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Glasgow is quickly being transformed into the MCU's New York City...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Related:

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2025, 1:37 PM
Punisher + a World War savage Hulk inspired storyline somehow translates to campy
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2025, 1:39 PM
This movie will be Great.

User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/29/2025, 1:40 PM
Is that Banner? I'm guessing Mr. Negative uses the Devil's Breath on Banner...
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 7/29/2025, 1:46 PM
@ThorArms - Oooh! That would make perfect sense! Also a good reason why Castle is around as Mr. Negative is definitely in his wheelhouse of opponents. We definitely need Fisk though.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/29/2025, 1:57 PM
I wish the next spidey movie was actually post secret wars and taking place on my dream world of essentially 828 and it could truly play out like a campy 60s cartoon like Fantastic 4
mountainman
mountainman - 7/29/2025, 2:01 PM
Strange Academy is definitely going to be a skip, but this new Spiderman movie could be shaping up quite nicely.

Need to hear a lot more about the X-Men reboot before I get excited.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2025, 2:04 PM
A VERY STRONG Chance the Untiled Marvel Studios movie between Doomsday and Secret Wars will be. Mark Ruffalo Hulk going out Epic in the final 3 movies.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Doomsday and Secret War. The Hulk VS Sentry would be EPIC!

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2025, 2:10 PM
Strange Academy has my interest. They could create something very creative and fresh. Imagine....Howarts in the MCU? Shit would kill
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 2:17 PM
@BlackStar25 - same

I love Harry Potter so to have that in the MCU could be really fun!!.

User Comment Image

Also should be a tv show imo then a film.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/29/2025, 2:23 PM
'Street-level' and 'Campy' .... hmmmm?

User Comment Image
mck13
mck13 - 7/29/2025, 2:27 PM
If it's "CAMPY" like Super-Meh....Ill PASS!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 2:29 PM
I guess Spider Man: The Animated series had its moments of camp such as Peter’s mental narration which I hope Holland does too if BND being akin to that is true lol…

Seriously though , that would be pretty if it’s tonally akin to that so I’m down!!.

?si=b1s6YcdFV5-ku3kL

Also if the MCU X-Men are cast after Doomsday wraps then does that mean we’ll see them in Secret Wars?.

