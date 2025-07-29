MCU Rumor Roundup: "Campy" SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, X-MEN Casting, STRANGE ACADEMY Moving Forward

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up to start shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, and scooper Alex Perez appears very excited by some new details he's heard about the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up.

"Oh my God...[Brand New Day] might just be our first campy Spider-Man movie," he shared on X earlier today. "This genuinely feels like a live-action version of The Animated Series. And I love it."

That actually sounds pretty perfect, especially for a franchise fans have long wanted to see take a step back from the Avengers to focus more on street-level storytelling. Perez would later add that the movie features "at least [three]" villains.

If previous rumours are correct, those are likely to be Mister Negative, Scorpion, and the Savage Hulk.

Will we see Tom Holland suited up on set as Spidey this week? It's certainly possible, and not outside the realm of possibility that we get a first look at one or more of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains, too.

In other news, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Strange Academy is back in development at Marvel Studios. However, he's yet to learn whether it's being planned as another Disney+ TV series or a movie.

He's also reporting that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot will begin casting when Avengers: Doomsday wraps shooting, and confirms that work on the script is still underway.

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Glasgow is quickly being transformed into the MCU's New York City...

A wanted poster has been spotted on the set of SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY



Via @dotcomsas pic.twitter.com/kgBvfjXyVn — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) July 29, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.