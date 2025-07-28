X-MEN Director Jake Schreier On Bringing The Scale And Complexity Of The Source Material To The MCU

It sounds like Jake Schreier is going to take the emotional complexity of Thunderbolts and crank it up to 100 for his upcoming X-Men reboot.

By MarkJulian - Jul 28, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Thunderbolts aka The New Avengers director Jake Schreier would be directing the upcoming MCU reboot of the X-Men, which is set to follow a post-Avengers: Secret Wars soft reset of the Marvel Universe.

Jake’s going to make a youth-focused reboot,” Feige said. “That may be reflected in mutant castings, and it’ll definitely be felt in the tone and perspective of the film.

Now, in a new interview with The Playlist, Schreier expanded on Feige's previous comments.

Careful not to reveal too much, Schreier agreed with Feige's statement adding, “I mean, yeah, without going into too much—really almost any detail. What I can say is, it’s just inherently interesting and complex material.

In further discussing the comic book origins of the characters, he acknowledged that the X-Men are more about dealing with internal struggles and less about external villains. 

The core idea of what ‘X-Men’ is involves complexity,” he explained to the site.

It’s an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world—that’s inherently interesting and complex material.”

When asked if his take will be very different from the Fox era Hugh Jackman-led X-Men, he carefully replied, “Yeah, I think that’s fair to say.  There’s that red sniper dot out there somewhere, you know….,” he stated, making an often-used joke about Marvel Studios' penchant for secrecy. 

But to be able to explore all of the ideas that are inherent to that rich source material, but also at the scale inherent to the source material, that’s like a very rare and fortunate opportunity. That’s very exciting.

Michael Lesslie has been tapped to pen the script for Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot. Best known for his work on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, as well as Macbeth and Assassin’s Creed.

Although many legacy X-Men actors from the Fox era are expected to make appearances in Avengers: Doomsday, none are anticipated to continue on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's official X-Men reboot.

After Avengers: Secret Wars, currently slated for a December 17, 2027 release, the franchise is expected to shift focus to a younger, reimagined version of the mutant team.

While there's a chance Marvel may tease or even debut the new lineup during Secret Wars, fans probably shouldn’t expect any casting announcements until after Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: New Rumor Reveals Whether Doctor Doom Is From Earth-828 - SPOILERS
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/28/2025, 7:52 PM
I'm really curious what team they will do. I definitely want a world where they at least have the original team established even if they start the story with later teams
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/28/2025, 7:53 PM
I wish we could see those Alex Ross designs used.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 8:03 PM
@MCUKnight11 - same , always liked them!!.

Kurt having the priest collar is a nice touch.

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 7/28/2025, 7:55 PM
No, we don't need "internal struggles". I'll watch The Bear if I want that. We want big bad villains and laser beams and claws and lightning and teleporting and explosions. Pander to the fans please, not what a director thinks would be cool in his own head.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 7/28/2025, 7:56 PM
Well Crap!!!
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/28/2025, 7:57 PM
Youth focused and full of emotional complexity. Not exactly strong selling points for me personally. But hopefully Doomsday and Secret Wars are good so the old MCU, with the OG X-men along for the ride, goes out with a bang I guess.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/28/2025, 8:04 PM
Jake who??? Feige loves to surround himself with direct to dvd directors

