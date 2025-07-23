THE SUBSTANCE Star Margaret Qualley Responds To Rumors She's Being Eyed To Play Rogue In X-MEN Reboot

After her phenomenal performance in The Substance, Margaret Qualley's star is on the rise, and fans welcomed rumours that she might play Rogue in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.

Qualley rose to prominence for her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Netflix's Maid, while she also counts Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Poor Things, and the upcoming Honey Don't! among her credits. However, a superhero franchise may not be in the 30-year-old's future.

Talking to Collider, Qualley was asked about joining any major film series and responded, "Oh, I don’t think I want to commit to a franchise. It seems like a lot of time, and I’m scared [Laughs]." When she was presented with the Rogue rumours, the actor replied, "Oh shit. Okay."

This doesn't leave us with much to go on, but it doesn't appear she's interested in joining the MCU or particularly aware of who Rogue is. It's still very early days for the next X-Men movie, although it's not outside the realm of possibility that Marvel Studios has already approached actors to play the next generation of mutants.

Either way, the majority seem to agree that Qualley would be a great Rogue in the MCU, so we'll see what happens.

Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier was recently confirmed as the untitled X-Men reboot's director by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

"It’s official, Jake Schreier is doing X-Men for us, and we’re very, very lucky," the executive shared. "And we’re very, very lucky to have him and very excited to have him. And so we’re beginning. It’s all starting now. The script’s underway."

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts*. And if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions, he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic."

"He’s younger than me for sure, but he’s tapped into that in a way that I think was important for Thunderbolts*, much more important for X-Men. Because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie," Feige concluded.

Before Marvel Studios reboots the X-Men, the team will return in Avengers: Doomsday, with actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise reprising their roles for the first time in the MCU.

Sir Ian McKellen is confirmed to return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X. They'll be joined by Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), though this X-Men team feels far from complete.

Would you like to see Qualley play Rogue in Marvel Studios' X-Men movie?