X-MEN: Alexandra Shipp Shares Advice For Whoever Takes Over As Storm; "Make It Your Own"

X-MEN: Alexandra Shipp Shares Advice For Whoever Takes Over As Storm; &quot;Make It Your Own&quot;

Alexandra Shipp will not be returning as Storm for Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot, but she has some sound advice for whoever does end up taking over the role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 07, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Alexandra Shipp made her debut as Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, before returning as the weather-manipulating mutant hero in what would turn out to be the final X-Men movie of the 20th Century Fox era before the Disney/Marvel takeover, Dark Phoenix.

Shipp did a pretty good job with what she had to work with, which, by the actress' own admission, wasn't very much.

“I would and I wouldn’t," Shipp replied when asked if she'd like to play Storm again in a 2019 interview. "Because Storm barely has anything to say as it is. I don’t know about [the other actors] but like we never talk. So it would be really nice if we weren’t piled into yet another jam-packed cast, in which you only see me in the back of the shot like f*cking sasquatch.”

The Barbie star was asked if her stance had changed at all last year.

"Not interested. I think there are other women who can take on that role and really kill it."

Honestly, it was always highly unlikely that Shipp would be asked to reprise the role for the MCU X-Men reboot, which recently enlisted Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier to helm. Casting has only just got underway, but there have been persistent rumors that the studio is interested in Wicked star Cynthia Erivo for the part.

Whoever ends up taking over as our next big-screen Storm, Shipp has now shared some sound advice.

“You have to make it your own," she said during an interview with Collider. “I think a lot of the time, people want to compare performances. They want to compare how Halle did her Storm, to my Storm, or any other character, really. I don’t think that is fair to the actor, and I don’t think that’s fair to the audience. I think it’s making that role your own, finding ways in which you can be an individual, and allowing that to form. Because my Storm much younger, and not trained,” she continued. “So she was coming from the streets in [X-Men] Apocalypse. So for me, I really wanted her to be a street fighter, and we brought a lot of that into her fight style and the way that she flew. So I would just say, make it your own.”

Shipp was also asked which comic book iteration of Ororo or storyline she would most like to see explored the MCU movie.

“I would love to see Storm after her and T’Challa [Black Panther],” she revealed. “I want to see that part of Storm’s backstory brought into the through line, into her story at that moment. Because that Storm, that African goddess, we’ve never seen before.”

Schreier has proven that he can deliver on a story featuring a team of misfit characters (Thunderbolts* may have underperformed at the box office, but it was well-received by fans and critics), but he still seems to be a somewhat divisive choice for this project.

The likes of Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters are said to be on the studio's radar (they were reportedly in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), along with Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson and Trinity Bliss, who may be in line to play Jubilee.

Other names that have popped up in the rumor mill include Hunter Schafer (Mystique), Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister). 

Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about his "10-year plan" for the Mutant Saga in a recent interview.

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Macbeth (2015), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Assassin's Creed (2016) scribe Michael Lesslie penned the script, but we wouldn't be surprised if another writer (or two) were brought in to give it another pass before the movie enters production.

No release date has been set.

X-MEN Director Jake Schreier On Bringing The Scale And Complexity Of The Source Material To The MCU
Related:

X-MEN Director Jake Schreier On Bringing The Scale And Complexity Of The Source Material To The MCU
THE SUBSTANCE Star Margaret Qualley Responds To Rumors She's Being Eyed To Play Rogue In X-MEN Reboot
Recommended For You:

THE SUBSTANCE Star Margaret Qualley Responds To Rumors She's Being Eyed To Play Rogue In X-MEN Reboot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/7/2025, 11:51 AM
“I would and I wouldn’t," Shipp replied when asked if she'd like to play Storm again in a 2019 interview. "Because Storm barely has anything to say as it is. I don’t know about [the other actors] but like we never talk. So it would be really nice if we weren’t piled into yet another jam-packed cast, in which you only see me in the back of the shot like f*cking sasquatch.”

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

This is the most Storm thing I've even seen her do!!! This reads like Ororro taking a STAND! 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/7/2025, 11:54 AM
@KennKathleen - *Ororo

User Comment Image

Ressurrect the edit!!!!!

User Comment Image

M.E.G.A.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/7/2025, 11:56 AM
@KennKathleen - she's psychic. This is practically how Doomsday and SW will be 😭😭😭😭😭
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/7/2025, 12:05 PM
@vectorsigma - 100% 😆

User Comment Image

Remember me? Next scene. Meeee. Next scene. Hey, Im here too. Power move, joke joke joke.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/7/2025, 12:23 PM
@KennKathleen - lol so true …these event movies are like Where’s Waldo page …all those zany characters just standing there and only the three best paid actors getting línes
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/7/2025, 11:51 AM
Nah, make her the strong force both morally and with her powers that she is in the comics. Storm might be the hardest to cast as she needs to hold a strong presence and be unwavering

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/7/2025, 12:00 PM
@Wahhvacado - Not hard at all. She's been written well for decades.

I don't want to to see "strong black woman" as most would expect.

I want to see soft princess with immeasurable sympathy for life, that is only matched by her omega level power.

Her story could be huge, if MARVEL gave a 💩. They could make this City of God meets Dragonball Z.

...the epic cartoon- not the movie.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/7/2025, 12:06 PM
@KennKathleen - I absolutely agree, hopefuly they are careful with the casting and get someone that can hold the right presence and power
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/7/2025, 11:55 AM
Storm has to be a FORCE in her next live action adaptation.

Jayme Lawson from Sinners and The Batman would be ideal
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/7/2025, 12:03 PM
@MisterBones - Ooh I hadn't considered her before since I had only seen Sinners recently but I could get behind this.

What a great movie and as a big blues fan Buddy Guy at the end had me so happy
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/7/2025, 11:58 AM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/7/2025, 12:02 PM
@SuperCat - dammit, you!!! This'll be burned in my memory 😆!!!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/7/2025, 12:02 PM
@KennKathleen - :D
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/7/2025, 12:05 PM
@SuperCat - Absolutely incredible

Also reminds me of the villains dropping down in Mortal Kombat Annihilation
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 8/7/2025, 12:07 PM
Waiting for usual youtube grifters to say MCU X-Men is woke for making Storm op

I can already see the thumbnails
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/7/2025, 12:23 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - I dont think they would say that. Because Storm is OP. And she's one the prominent X-Men characters as well as a leader. And people love Storm.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/7/2025, 12:11 PM
Both takes on live action Storm have been bland so far. Storm needs to have more presence and exude more power.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 8/7/2025, 12:11 PM
"Not interested."

Uh huh.
User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/7/2025, 12:21 PM
@Reeds2Much - Its so funny. Everyone back then knew that was exactly what it meant. Except for her, I guess.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/7/2025, 12:35 PM
@Reeds2Much - LMFAOOOOOOOO! So delusional
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2025, 12:47 PM
@Reeds2Much - lol , I remember that.

User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 8/7/2025, 12:12 PM
Egotistical twat. The character isn't "Hers" to be messing with. Storm has a personality.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/7/2025, 12:25 PM
@TK420 - and she made a point that when they cast her they gave her no lines and as result no personality
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/7/2025, 12:46 PM
@TK420 - Exactly which bit does she say anything that sounded like she claimed ownership of the character at all or bigged up her own version in an egotistical way? If anything the exact opposite by stating sans much in the way of lines she wasn't given the ability in the script to show what personality she or the character had.

Literaly the only thing she stated as bringing to the adaption of the character was a fighting style as was a young Storm who'd been living in the streets and not a trained fighter which makes sense and could be considered source accurate at a certain stage of the characters story but even that she said 'We' not I even if having stated what she herself wanted.

I mean those latter Xmen films were bad, but I wouldn't put any of that on her, probably not on any of the actors and almost entirely writing/direction issues.
grif
grif - 8/7/2025, 12:18 PM
i would not be taking advice from someone who was in absolutely terrible movies
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/7/2025, 12:20 PM
No one cares what Alexandra "We're not gonna get re-casted" Shipp thinks.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/7/2025, 12:28 PM
Just like Cyclops, Storm in the movies has yet to be fully realized
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/7/2025, 12:31 PM
It's a shame how the cartoons and comics can give Storm so much good material, but have her be so forgettable on film🤦🏾‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2025, 12:33 PM
I mean , she’s not wrong about that sentiment imo…

Every person is different and thus brings their own energy & qualities to a character which is what makes someone doing a different take on a character exciting imo aswell as fresh.

Anyway having said that , Shipp was fine as her version of Storm as was the character given she wasn’t given much to do in her 2 (or 3 if you count the cameo in DP 2) appearances in the franchise.

I hope we get a great take on Storm in the future since the character deserves it…

I honestly wouldn’t mind if she is older and maybe even second to Xavier as a teacher if others like Scott & Jean are younger like in “X-Men:Evolution”.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder