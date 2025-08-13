RUMOR: Doctor Doom Will Be AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's "Hero"...And He'll Have His Own Team - SPOILERS

RUMOR: Doctor Doom Will Be AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's &quot;Hero&quot;...And He'll Have His Own Team - SPOILERS

New details about Marvel Studios' plans for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday have been revealed, along with new insights into the state of the Multiverse post-Loki season 2...

By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU has split opinions. Even if the Oscar-winner had signed up to don Iron Man's armour again, fans would have likely had something to say about Marvel Studios undoing Tony Stark's heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, but having him wear Doctor Doom's mask, instead? That's a big swing. 

Downey will be front and centre as the Multiverse Saga's new big bad in Avengers: Doomsday, and according to The Cosmic Circus, Victor Von Doom will be the "main character or 'hero,'" similar to how Josh Brolin's Thanos was Avengers: Infinity War's protagonist. 

The site also reveals that, along with Captain America's Avengers, the New Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and "Team Loki," Doom will also have his own group (previously rumoured to be a Multiversal Masters of Evil). 

Thanos wanted to collect the Infinity Stones, but what does Victor want? "He sees the incursions that are happening as a danger to the Multiverse, and he wants to put a stop to it using a young Franklin Richards," the site explains. "He sees himself as the hero in this story and will do whatever it takes to make sure he stays on top."

To drive home the dire state the Multiverse is in, it's said that we'll visit an Earth that's been completely decimated by an incursion, helping the movie's true heroes better understand what's at stake. 

Interestingly, even with Loki's intervention at the end of his series, "the Multiverse is still on the brink of collapse, and there's only a handful of viable Earths left."

We'll also get to see a "neat place" from Marvel Animation's What If...? in live-action for the first time, and one character who supposedly won't be by Doom's side is Secret Wars comic book standout Molecule Man. We have good reason to believe Franklin Richards or Loki will take his place in this story, though. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

clogan
clogan - 8/13/2025, 12:23 PM
#DoomDidNothingWrong
Irregular
Irregular - 8/13/2025, 12:23 PM
I'm surprised none of these rumors bring up Valerie. Or maybe they're holding that "rumor" close to the chest....
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/13/2025, 12:24 PM
This means Kang Is Back Baby! JABARI..Better go look for the JABARI tribe
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/13/2025, 12:27 PM
If true so it is just a recycled story arc of thanos doing what he is doing "for the benefit of most".

Creatively bankrupt marvel 😭
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/13/2025, 12:33 PM
@vectorsigma -

Do you hate everything except for chinese kiddie cartoons.?
clogan
clogan - 8/13/2025, 12:34 PM
@vectorsigma - Y-you don't understand! This time it's d-d-different! Cuz it's Doom!!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2025, 12:40 PM
@vectorsigma - Great DCU Superman Won the 2025 Smallest Box Office Flop Award.

Marvel Studios had made 32 Billion and Counting at the Box Office.

WB/DCU Not even threat to Marvel Studios. Marvel VS Marvel

User Comment Image
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 8/13/2025, 12:28 PM
So does this mean that RDJ is indeed the "lead" (as if that was ever not the plan, lol)?
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/13/2025, 12:29 PM
But are they going to market it by saying "iT's NoT a pARt oNE" like they tried to say about Infinity War when it was 100% part one or are they going to actually make it a legitimate standalone film.

Also, they still better have a good reason for bringing Stark's face back into this universe.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 8/13/2025, 12:34 PM
Links up well with the reports that Chris Evans is back
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/13/2025, 12:34 PM
The mistake they made with this was going away from Kang.

"Even with Loki's intervention at the end of his series, the Multiverse is still on the brink of collapse, and there's only a handful of viable Earths left."

This is always where things were leading. Although what Loki did was noble, it was still reckless in the grand scheme of the multiverse. He Who Remains had an interesting "necessary evil" angle going because although he was killing/pruning people and timelines, he was also stopping incursions. I'm sure they're picking that up with Doom, but I thought what was established already was working.

I kinda wished they would have introduced Doom sooner, let Kang have Doomsday/Kang dynasty and Doom take over secret wars
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2025, 12:38 PM
@MyCoolYoung - agreed…

I would rather they had maintained course rather then let a vocal minority affect their decision since I was enjoying Kang personally but now they pivoted and we are left with a villain who has no real buildup so far.

However it is what it is now so I hope Doomsday SW still turn out well!!.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 8/13/2025, 12:35 PM
They need to Stop making Villians nice.
Irregular
Irregular - 8/13/2025, 12:41 PM
@Lokiwasright - I mean....Doom usually DOES believe he is the hero in his story all the time. So I mean, that does make sense.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 8/13/2025, 12:48 PM
Also can’t help but seeing this translate into Secret Wars with the last remaining Earths being Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Nicolas Cage for the multiversal swan song.
VicSage
VicSage - 8/13/2025, 12:50 PM
Is this a surprise? Ofc Doom is the "hero" of his story and is the "lead". He's driving the plot and is the one making proactive choices, forcing the heroes to respond.

Separetely, as time goes on, I've really warmed up to the idea of RDJ as Doom so long as they adapt DR. DOOM. RDJ has the skill to pull off this megalomaniac character.

Marvel has already set the stage for variants looking different (Loki, Sylvie, Frog Thor) and different characters altogether having the same face (Human Torch, Captain America). There is a lot of story potential with Doom looking like Stark in addition to all the gravitas Doom already brings. Having him introduced after Stark's legacy has been established is unique and separates it from the comic continuity.

I think there's something to say about Doom and Stark having the same face and even similar perspectives yet different trajectories.

Doom is the "worst" of Tony Stark, Stephen Strange, and Reed Richards manifested. Their genius, their ambition, their ego, their skills, wrapped up in this sorcerer-tech genius monarch.

I know we all wanted a fresh verison of Doom, but can we really deny the potential this creates?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/13/2025, 12:51 PM
Sounds just in line with Doom, no matter what, he always thinks he's working for the greater good.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/13/2025, 12:54 PM
User Comment Image

