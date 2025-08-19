HARRY POTTER TV Series Casts More Of The Weasley Family - Here's Who Will Play Fred, George, Percy, And Ginny

HBO's Harry Potter reboot is filming in the UK (you can check out the latest set photos here), but several major roles still need to be filled. Rumour has it Voldemort's actor will be kept under wraps until the series airs, but the Weasley family has just expanded.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Ron Weasley's siblings have finally been cast. We've known for a while that Alastair Stout will play Ron, with Rivals star Katherine Parkinson set as Molly Weasley.

Joining them in Harry Potter will be Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley.

There's still no word on who's portraying the Muggle-obsessed Arthur, or Bill and Charlie, two more of Ron's brothers.

Ginny will be very important to future seasons as both the person responsible for opening the Chamber of Secrets and the titular Boy Wizard's eventual love interest.

Harry Potter season 1 is expected to shoot until spring 2026, with season 2 then beginning production a few months later. Each book is expected to make up a single season, meaning we're getting seven seasons over a reported decade-long period.

Dominic McLaughlin is currently doing the rounds to promote Grow, which also stars Hagrid actor Nick Frost, and broke his silence on playing Harry during an interview with BBC News.

"[It's] a bit surreal to be honest, because I was always a huge 'Harry Potter' fan when I was younger," the actor shared. "And it was like the dream role, of course, so I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it."

You can see the Weasley children set to take centre stage in Harry Potter in the X post below.

Harry Potter casts the rest of Weasley family:



Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley

Gabriel Harland as George Weasley

Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley

Grace Cochrane as Ginny Weasley pic.twitter.com/99YfXLB0gh — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) August 19, 2025

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Joining them will be Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.