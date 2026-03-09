VISIONQUEST Star Paul Bettany Teases Unique MCU Series And Breaks Silence On Voldemort Rumors

VISIONQUEST Star Paul Bettany Teases Unique MCU Series And Breaks Silence On Voldemort Rumors

WandaVision star Paul Bettany has revealed what makes Marvel Television's VisionQuest so unique, and breaks his silence on claims he'll play Voldemort in HBO's Harry Potter.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 09, 2026 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Vision

VisionQuest looks set to conclude the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding what that means for the MCU, particularly with the Scarlet Witch and Young Avengers expected to factor into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The series will reunite Vision with his sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, as well as some familiar AIs from his and the MCU's past (who, based on past rumours, are hiding out in Madripoor after somehow taking "human" form). 

Vision, meanwhile, is likely to be shown dealing with his resurrection at S.W.O.R.D.'s hands. While the Hex Vision restored his memories, if Marvel Studios is following the comics, this White Vision may be devoid of all emotion.

Talking on the Saturn Awards red carpet, the Solo: A Star Wars Story star revealed what makes showrunner Terry Matalan's vision (no pun intended) for VisionQuest so unique. 

"I think that Terry realised and agreed with me that I feel like Marvel gets rewarded when it takes really big swings," Bettany explained. "And I think he just understood in his bones who Vision is for."

"And Vision is for the kid that I was when I was a kid—this is the kid that felt like an outsider and felt like they had no community that they fit into. And he knew who these stories are for and who Vision is for," he continued. "And I think we made a really fun and entertaining show about a guy who's an outsider and trying to find out who he is."

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Set Video Reveals A Full
Diagon Alley Tour Following Bullying Accusations

Looking beyond the MCU, rumours have swirled recently about Bettany being HBO's top choice to play Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. 

Asked whether there's any truth to him following in Ralph Fiennes footsteps, Bettany replied, "I haven't heard anything about that. I mean, I'm a big fan of the IP, and I'm a big fan of HBO, but nobody has called me up about it. We'll see."

The news that the British actor might be in line to play Voldemort was met positively by fans, and he'd no doubt be a worthy successor to Fiennes. For now, it seems no final decision has been made, and while we expect to learn who will portray the villain sooner than Season 4 (Voldemort didn't fully return until The Goblet of Fire), HBO may choose to keep any casting under wraps for now.

The previously announced cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal Massive Diagon Alley Set And A First Look At Gringotts Wizarding Bank
Related:

HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal Massive Diagon Alley Set And A First Look At Gringotts Wizarding Bank
VISIONQUEST Casts Lauren Morais And Diane Morgan As Characters With Ties To Tommy Maximoff And Paladin
Recommended For You:

VISIONQUEST Casts Lauren Morais And Diane Morgan As Characters With Ties To Tommy Maximoff And Paladin

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder