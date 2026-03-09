VISIONQUEST Star Paul Bettany Teases Unique MCU Series And Breaks Silence On Voldemort Rumors

VisionQuest looks set to conclude the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding what that means for the MCU, particularly with the Scarlet Witch and Young Avengers expected to factor into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The series will reunite Vision with his sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, as well as some familiar AIs from his and the MCU's past (who, based on past rumours, are hiding out in Madripoor after somehow taking "human" form).

Vision, meanwhile, is likely to be shown dealing with his resurrection at S.W.O.R.D.'s hands. While the Hex Vision restored his memories, if Marvel Studios is following the comics, this White Vision may be devoid of all emotion.

Talking on the Saturn Awards red carpet, the Solo: A Star Wars Story star revealed what makes showrunner Terry Matalan's vision (no pun intended) for VisionQuest so unique.

"I think that Terry realised and agreed with me that I feel like Marvel gets rewarded when it takes really big swings," Bettany explained. "And I think he just understood in his bones who Vision is for."

"And Vision is for the kid that I was when I was a kid—this is the kid that felt like an outsider and felt like they had no community that they fit into. And he knew who these stories are for and who Vision is for," he continued. "And I think we made a really fun and entertaining show about a guy who's an outsider and trying to find out who he is."

Looking beyond the MCU, rumours have swirled recently about Bettany being HBO's top choice to play Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Asked whether there's any truth to him following in Ralph Fiennes footsteps, Bettany replied, "I haven't heard anything about that. I mean, I'm a big fan of the IP, and I'm a big fan of HBO, but nobody has called me up about it. We'll see."

The news that the British actor might be in line to play Voldemort was met positively by fans, and he'd no doubt be a worthy successor to Fiennes. For now, it seems no final decision has been made, and while we expect to learn who will portray the villain sooner than Season 4 (Voldemort didn't fully return until The Goblet of Fire), HBO may choose to keep any casting under wraps for now.

The previously announced cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.