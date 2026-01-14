Marvel TV Boss Talks Jessica Jones' DAREDEVIL Return, Ultron's VISIONQUEST Role, And MARVEL ZOMBIES Season 2

Brad Winderbaum is the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, and in an interview with The Official Marvel Podcast, he shares updates on several upcoming MCU TV shows.

You can hear from him on Wonder Man and X-Men '97 Season 2 in the player below, but one of the biggest updates pertains to the future of Marvel Zombies. The Marvel Animation series drew a mixed response from fans, but the TV-MA project was reportedly still a hit on Disney+.

Winderbaum confirmed that Marvel Television is "developing a few things right now behind the scenes," adding that while nothing has been greenlit "yet," the studio is "developing the next zombie story" with showrunner Bryan Andrews.

Talk soon turned to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. We still don't have a confirmed premiere date for the show, but Winderbaum teased that it will find Matt Murdock in a "completely different reality" as he "[fights] the power in a massive way."

He added, "If Season 1 was about Wilson Fisk's rise to power, season two is about the trappings of power and how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it. When power is your only motivation. It's one thing for like a bunch of people to point in Kingpin's direction and say that guy's bad, but it's another thing to get everybody on the same page."

Weighing in on Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones for a team-up with the Man Without Fear, Winderbaum teased, "What's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while. So, we're reestablishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to. That is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

One of 2026's most highly anticipated Marvel Television launches is VisionQuest, the conclusion to the trilogy that began with WandaVision and was followed by Agatha All Along.

Praising showrunner Terry Matalas, he confirmed that VisionQuest "plays with themes of fatherhood," explaining, "It's really about fathers and sons and specifically about three generations of grandfather, father, son. Can a man who had an abusive father be a good father himself? It gets very emotional at times, and it's an exciting adventure."

"When you see Vision kicking ass, and you get that Marvel fun and adventure, it's all done on a backdrop of real human stakes and emotion, which makes the show feel very grand. It's like an adrenaline rush," Winderbaum added.

In terms of grandfather, father, and son, the executive is referring to Ultron, Vision, and Speed, a.k.a. Tommy Maximoff. Wiccan is also expected to factor into the show, but this will likely be more Tommy's story after his soul was returned to the land of the living in Agatha All Along.

You can hear more from Winderbaum in the player below.