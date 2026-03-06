HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal Massive Diagon Alley Set And A First Look At Gringotts Wizarding Bank

Warner Bros. and HBO were quick to crack down on unauthorised Harry Potter set photos, which is why the drone shots we saw last year soon started drying up. However, there's not much the studio can do about satellite map images!

An eagle-eyed fan (via SFFGazette.com) has unearthed some shots of sets that appear to be Hagrid's hut, Privet Drive, and Diagon Alley. The latter is massive and seemingly leads to the new version of Gringotts Wizarding Bank, revealing our first look at the iconic location.

As you'll see below, a studio appears to have been constructed behind the exterior facade. That means actors will be able to walk through Diagon Alley and into the bank set, a good sign that HBO wants to make the Wizarding World feel as real as possible.

Hogwarts' exterior will obviously be created with VFX, while the interior will almost certainly be a series of elaborate sets. The Harry Potter cast has been spotted shooting scenes across the UK, but we remain in the dark when it comes to how much, if any, of the school grounds will be filmed out in the world. Other recent set photos have suggested those, too, will be man-made sets.

Based on what we see here, the upper part of Gringotts will also be CG, as it looks like only the entrance has been constructed (the movie version was far more elaborate).

Warner Bros. is believed to have spent a vast sum of money on the first season of Harry Potter, though these sets obviously won't be torn down and are likely to be used for the duration of the show's near-decade-long shoot.

Last month, J.B. Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "[Harry Potter] producer David Heyman will tell you the scope of the production, the detail, the meticulousness of what they are going through and what they are building. It takes theatrical to a whole different level."

"In the series, you can go deeper and tell more of the pieces that you didn’t capture in a two-hour movie. Casey [Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content] doesn’t like me saying this, but I really think this is the streaming event of the decade."

"The team have been waiting for so long to deliver this in a market as big as important as the UK," Perrett added, reiterating that Harry Potter will be "the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period. It’s number one, two and three in many ways."

Check out these new photos of the Harry Potter set in the X posts below.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

There's still no word on who will play Lord Voldemort, despite continued speculation that Cillian Murphy has landed the coveted role.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.