DEADPOOL Star T.J. Miller Teases Ryan Reynolds' DEADPOOL 4 Plans And Possible MCU Debut As Weasel

In late 2017, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 star T.J. Miller was accused of sexual assault by a woman who claimed she went to college with him. The actor maintained his innocence, and no legal action was ever taken. Still, it derailed the actor's career and didn't paint him in a particularly favourable light.

While his acting career was largely put on hold, he has slowly started booking new projects—a voiceover role in Netflix's F Is for Family, for example—and is currently touring the U.S. for his standup "Crowd Sorcerer Tour."

As we're sure you'll recall, Miller didn't reprise his role as Weasel in Deadpool & Wolverine, and in 2022, accused Ryan Reynolds of bullying him on the set of Deadpool.

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," he said at the time. "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Adding that he thought "it's weird that he hates me," Miller insisted he wouldn't work with Reynolds again, calling his former co-star an "insecure dude" and stating, "I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, 'See? You guys see?'"

Later, he backtracked, calling their clash a "misunderstanding" and confirming he and Reynolds had reconciled. Now, it sounds like the door is open to Miller returning as Weasel in whatever Reynolds has planned next for the MCU's Merc with a Mouth.

"It has not sailed. And that's all I'm going to say about that," he said when 101 WRIF Detroit asked if the ship has sailed on his return to the Deadpool franchise. "Okay. Marvel gets so weird about this stuff. They're just like, don't talk about it, don't talk about it."

"And I will also say that his idea for the next Deadpool film is, like, really good. You know, it's just, it is really smart. He told me the idea. I kind of got hair on the back of my neck standing up because I was just like, I didn't think you could do something that's even more different than Deadpool and Wolverine."

"And I think he has, I think, you know, it's in the chamber, and I don't know when that's necessarily going to happen because he's got a couple other projects going, but I've really come to, I mean, I always liked him and thought, I've always thought he's the funniest."

"Ryan is really a powerhouse in terms of the comedy and specifically Deadpool. He's come to be a real friend, and he's kind of had our back, and I've tried to have his cause it's, I mean, the internet is just such an evil, cruel place," Miller continued. "You know, it's just, it doesn't make, it's so, so despicable. It would be a lot of fun to just joke around with him again. Just because I think he's so, so funny."

So, after previously closing the door on ever playing Weasel again—"I think it's weird to just go back and play Weasel 10 years later" is what he previously said—it seems Miller might just get to reunite with Deadpool in the MCU after all.