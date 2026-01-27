Ryan Reynolds Prioritises DEADPOOL 4 Amid Wife Blake Lively's Legal Drama

Green Lantern came close to derailing Ryan Reynolds' movie career. However, he'd later bounce back with 2016's Deadpool and has become a billionaire thanks to a series of savvy business moves.

Deadpool & Wolverine was a record-breaking success in 2024, and Reynolds is expected to return as Wade Wilson in this December's Avengers: Doomsday. However, his wife, Blake Lively, remains in a legal battle with It Ends With Us filmmaker Justin Baldoni, which looms large over the actor's other ventures, particularly after a series of text messages were recently made public.

Puck has shared its assessment of the situation, including the potential impact this messy legal drama is having on the respective careers of Reynolds and Lively. In the former's case, it's said:

"Apple has been sitting on a finished Skydance movie, Mayday—a comedic survival story starring Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh—for more than a year. Sources say a release date will be announced soon. (It will go straight to streaming, likely in September.) Apple declined to comment." "Reynolds has other projects on the runway: He’s exec producer and a voice in Animal Friends from Warners and Legendary, which drops in late May, and he’s in production on Eloise for Netflix." Sources say Reynolds is also wisely focused on the next Deadpool movie, which will give him a chance to be seen as the public loves him most."

It was last May that we first learned that Reynolds was in the early stages of writing a new Deadpool movie featuring the Merc with a Mouth and "three or four" X-Men characters.

The idea is that Wade Wilson would be a supporting player in a project separate from Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot. At the time, it was said that Reynolds was currently working independently from the studio, meaning it hadn't been officially greenlit. However, common sense said that another Deadpool movie would be a priority for Disney and Marvel Studios after the threequel's success.

Social media scoopers have since claimed that Reynolds is developing an X-Force movie. Deadpool had a memorable stint with the team during Rick Remender's X-Force run. In that, the anti-hero was paired up with Wolverine, Archangel, Psylocke, and Fantomex. We also know that Reynolds was eager to develop an X-Force movie when the X-Men rights were still with 20th Century Fox.

Puck is a reliable source, so this latest update points to another Deadpool movie, regardless of what form it takes, being next up for Reynolds after his MCU return in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.