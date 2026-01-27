Ryan Reynolds Prioritises DEADPOOL 4 Amid Wife Blake Lively's Legal Drama

Ryan Reynolds Prioritises DEADPOOL 4 Amid Wife Blake Lively's Legal Drama

A new report reveals that Ryan Reynolds is focused on the next Deadpool movie amid the continued legal drama surrounding wife Blake Lively's battle with Justin Baldoni.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 27, 2026 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool

Green Lantern came close to derailing Ryan Reynolds' movie career. However, he'd later bounce back with 2016's Deadpool and has become a billionaire thanks to a series of savvy business moves.

Deadpool & Wolverine was a record-breaking success in 2024, and Reynolds is expected to return as Wade Wilson in this December's Avengers: Doomsday. However, his wife, Blake Lively, remains in a legal battle with It Ends With Us filmmaker Justin Baldoni, which looms large over the actor's other ventures, particularly after a series of text messages were recently made public.

Puck has shared its assessment of the situation, including the potential impact this messy legal drama is having on the respective careers of Reynolds and Lively. In the former's case, it's said:

"Apple has been sitting on a finished Skydance movie, Mayday—a comedic survival story starring Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh—for more than a year. Sources say a release date will be announced soon. (It will go straight to streaming, likely in September.) Apple declined to comment."

"Reynolds has other projects on the runway: He’s exec producer and a voice in Animal Friends from Warners and Legendary, which drops in late May, and he’s in production on Eloise for Netflix."

Sources say Reynolds is also wisely focused on the next Deadpool movie, which will give him a chance to be seen as the public loves him most."

It was last May that we first learned that Reynolds was in the early stages of writing a new Deadpool movie featuring the Merc with a Mouth and "three or four" X-Men characters. 

The idea is that Wade Wilson would be a supporting player in a project separate from Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot. At the time, it was said that Reynolds was currently working independently from the studio, meaning it hadn't been officially greenlit. However, common sense said that another Deadpool movie would be a priority for Disney and Marvel Studios after the threequel's success.

Social media scoopers have since claimed that Reynolds is developing an X-Force movie. Deadpool had a memorable stint with the team during Rick Remender's X-Force run. In that, the anti-hero was paired up with Wolverine, Archangel, Psylocke, and Fantomex. We also know that Reynolds was eager to develop an X-Force movie when the X-Men rights were still with 20th Century Fox.

Puck is a reliable source, so this latest update points to another Deadpool movie, regardless of what form it takes, being next up for Reynolds after his MCU return in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
“Surprised I Survived All The Bad Decisions”: Deadpool Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Slams Marvel On Social Media
Related:

“Surprised I Survived All The Bad Decisions”: Deadpool Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Slams Marvel On Social Media
Marvel And DC Have Addressed The Claim That Deadpool Is A Deathstroke Knockoff In The Best Possible Way
Recommended For You:

Marvel And DC Have Addressed The Claim That Deadpool Is A Deathstroke Knockoff In The Best Possible Way

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder