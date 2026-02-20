HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Series Has Cast A Second Ron Weasley For Season 1

As work continues on HBO's Harry Potter TV series, we've learned that three minor additions have been made to the cast. At least two of them give us a much better idea of what to expect from the cable network's small-screen adaptation.

According to Redanian Intelligence (via SFFGazette.com), Naomi Wirthner (Slow Horses, How to Train Your Dragon) will play Madam Malkin. As the name suggests, the witch owns Madam Malkin's Robes for All Occasions in Diagon Alley. Her presence in the series seemingly confirms that Harry will have his first meeting with Draco Malfoy there while shopping for his Hogwarts uniform alongside Hagrid.

That lines up with J.K. Rowling's novels, but differs from the movies, where their first encounter took place on the Hogwarts Express (a good way to save time when the story is confined to two and a half hours).

Another surprise is a second actor as Ron Weasley. Louis Shelton, whose credits are primarily various stage roles, will play an older version of Ron, reflected in the Mirror of Erised.

Alastair Stout's Ron Weasley will look into the "Mirror of Desire" and see his teenage self as Hogwarts Head Boy. That's where Shelton comes in.

Finally, the site has learned that Neil Edmond (The Agency) is playing an unnamed hotel manager. Chances are, this is the manager of the Railview Hotel, where the Dursleys briefly stay while trying to escape the endless influx of letters for Harry from Hogwarts.

That may not sound like much, but it's another indication that this series is going to cover and expand on moments that the Harry Potter movies simply didn't have time for.

You can see each of these new casting additions to the show in the Instagram gallery below.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

There's still no word on who will play Lord Voldemort, despite continued speculation that Cillian Murphy has landed the coveted role.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.