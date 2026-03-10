JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Shares Cryptic Post Ahead Of Snyder Cut's Fifth Anniversary

We're approaching 5 years since Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, and there's still no news on a sequel. The filmmaker's reshoots made sure to set the stage for one, but the door on that firmly closed when DC Studios was formed.

There's been no sign of any live-action continuation since. Still, Snyder's sequels could have easily played out as a comic book or animated series over the past half a decade if Warner Bros. really wanted to #Restore—and end—TheSnyderVerse.

Taking to Instagram today, Snyder shared a photo of the Wayne Manor set from the Justice League Snyder Cut and wrote, "Eight days from now, we mark the fifth anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Justice League."

"Diana: 'You said the age of heroes would never come again.' Bruce: 'It will. It has to.' Five years later...and the age of heroes still feels very real," Snyder concluded.

So, is he teasing an anniversary announcement? Many fans are convinced he is, and it's hard to shake the feeling that Snyder is hinting at something.

While the tragic death of his daughter was reportedly what led to Snyder walking away from Justice League, Warner Bros. had already turned to Joss Whedon to write extensive reshoots for the DCEU movie.

The Avengers director's script changes were thrust upon Snyder before he departed the movie, and the belief was clearly that, given the success he'd found in the MCU, Whedon could transform Justice League into a fan-pleasing hit.

A critical and commercial bomb, the movie ruined Whedon's career amid a series of damaging allegations about his behaviour on set. Those opened the floodgates, and he no longer appears welcome in Hollywood.

After years of fans demanding that Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, the studio relented and we got Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in 2021. That didn't lead to the sequels either the filmmaker or his fans had hoped for, but it was a definite improvement over the 2017 effort.

During a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Snyder revealed that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's clunky title (meant to set up Justice League) was forced on him by studio executives.

"The studio was very excited about Dawn of Justice. That was important, in the title," he shared. "Where, for me, it was like I didn't really need it. But that was a conversation that we had to kind of tease this Justice League idea."

"I will say my thing was the trinity is really iconic," added Snyder. "I think that the one thing DC has that Marvel doesn't have or whatever any other comic book has is Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. You don't have to tell people who they are, you know? They're just massive IP, like beyond IP. You don't have to say another word."

Could a Justice League sequel announcement be imminent? We wouldn't bank on it, but you can check out Snyder's latest Instagram post below.