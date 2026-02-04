Zack Snyder Shares New JUSTICE LEAGUE Photos: "I Wish More People Could've Experienced This In IMAX"

Though most (well, let's say a lot of) the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse crowd seem to have accepted that there's really not much more to these photos than a filmmaker and photographer sharing some of his favorite work to his new Instagram account, Zack Snyder continues to post throwback shots from his time in the DCEU.

This time, Snyder has shared a new look at "the incomparable Amy Adams' fearless and brilliant as Lois Lane. Captured by Clay Enos during Man of Steel," and a couple of images of the redesigned Steppenwolf from an IMAX screening of his director's cut of Justice League.

Steppenwolf was widely viewed as a lacklustre villain in the theatrical cut of Justice League, but Snyder utilized the powerful New God much more effectively in his extended version.

"I wish more people could’ve experienced this in IMAX," writes Snyder. "These were shot off the screen during picture check at Universal CityWalk IMAX — Only a handful of people got to see this film as it was intended on a massive screen and an image that just breathed."

It does sound like Snyder has a few regrets about his tenure in the world of DC being cut short, but he is also keenly aware of how much attention these type of posts receive!

Could we see Snyder step behind the camera for another DC Comics-based film at some point? Snyder and James Gunn have been in contact since the news that the DCEU was being rebooted as the DCU was announced, but the chances of the former returning to the fold seem pretty slim. Still, the fact that Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will continue to develop Elseworlds projects means we can't completely rule anything out.

“You know, I’m a pretty open book. I really feel like, you know, if the characters are treated with reverence, and mythologically correct, then I’m down. I’m in,” Snyder said when asked about the DCU relaunch last year. “Let’s see what happens. I’m pretty excited. I mean, we’re going to get Superman pretty soon, so we’ll see what that’s like.”

When asked on Threads if he'd seen Snyder's comments about being "excited for the DCU," Gunn responded: “I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process."