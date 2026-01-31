JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Shares New Look At The Movie's Amazon Warriors

While the tragic death of his daughter was reportedly what led to Zack Snyder walking away from Justice League, Warner Bros. always intended to have Joss Whedon write extensive reshoots for the DCEU movie.

The Avengers director's script changes were thrust upon Snyder before he departed the movie, and the belief was clearly that, given the success he'd found in the MCU, Whedon could transform Justice League into a hit.

A critical and commercial bomb, the movie ruined Whedon's career amid a series of damaging allegations about his behaviour on set. Those opened the floodgates, and he no longer appears welcome in Hollywood.

After years of fans demanding that Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, the studio relented and we got Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in 2021. That didn't lead to the sequels either the filmmaker or his fans had hoped for, but it was a definite improvement over the 2017 effort.

Snyder continues sharing photos from his time in the DCEU, and the latest puts the spotlight on Themyscira's Amazons. He wrote, "Don't mess with the ladies of Themyscira. Warriors. Sisters. Legends."

The director has also shared a new shot of Ben Affleck's Batman on the set of 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While he returned for a cameo role in The Flash, The Rip star said last March that his Justice League experience has largely ruined the genre for him.

"There are a number of reasons why that was a really excruciating experience," he said of his time playing Batman in the superhero ensemble. "And they don’t all have to do with the simple dynamic of, say, being in a superhero movie or whatever. I am not interested in going down that particular genre again, not because of that bad experience, but just: I’ve lost interest in what was of interest about it to me."

"But I certainly wouldn’t want to replicate an experience like that. A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations. And also by the way, I wasn’t bringing anything particularly wonderful to that equation at the time, either," Affleck admitted. "I had my own failings, significant failings, in that process and at that time."

"I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman]. And now [Zack Snyder’s Justice League] is my highest-rated movie on IMDb," the actor noted. "Say what you want, it is my highest-rated career movie. I’ve never had one that went from nadir to pinnacle. Retroactively, it’s a hit."

Check out Snyder's latest Instagram posts below.