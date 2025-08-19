RUMOR: New Details Emerge About On-Set Clash Between Two AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Who "Went At Each Other"

RUMOR: New Details Emerge About On-Set Clash Between Two AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Who &quot;Went At Each Other&quot;

Some rumoured new details have emerged about a supposed on-set clash between two Avengers: Doomsday co-stars, and it's said to have led to "a big rift" that nearly led to a major change to production...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday already boasts an impressive cast, though more MCU A-listers are expected to join the ensemble in the coming months (the latest addition appears to be Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds). 

Recently, there were rumblings about some discord on the movie's London set, and John Rocha—who was first to break the news about The Hulk and The Punisher appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—shared some additional insights while speaking with fellow podcast host Kristian Harloff. 

It sounds like a joke, "that was a bit too familiar," was poorly received by one of the actors on the Avengers: Doomsday set, leading to a falling out that very nearly resulted in a major change to the movie's shooting schedule. Fortunately, the situation was ultimately resolved. 

Here's what Rocha has learned about what allegedly happened: 

"They are two pretty big actors. Apparently, a comment—from what I understand—was made in jest that was a bit too familiar, because these actors didn't know each other too well. It crossed a line. One of the actors got really upset about it, confronted the other actor. [It was said] on the set. That caused a big rift. Two very outspoken actors went at each other...one of the actors...Marvel said, 'We'll shoot your scenes separately or without the other actor in it, or we'll figure it out in some other way.'"

"That actor felt the fact that Marvel was willing to make those concessions was enough, because they also told this actor that it would cost millions of dollars to shoot scenes without the other actor. Since Marvel was willing to at least make the effort to concede that and move the schedule around, they felt it was a good-faith effort, and both actors were brought together, apologies were exchanged, and people moved on. Yes, [they're okay now]. There's been no other incidents that I've heard. It was a pretty big blow-up, apparently."

This isn't overly surprising, nor is it that dramatic. Hollywood stars have egos, and on a high-pressure production like this, it's hardly surprising that there have been clashes (if anything, it's more surprising that we didn't hear about similar blow-ups on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). 

Whatever that actor said, it can't have been too inappropriate, or we'd imagine the consequences would have been more significant. Then again, the fact that the offended party was offered the opportunity to shoot their scenes without whoever made the unknown remarks might be an indication that Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers had to take it seriously. 

Chances are we'll never find out which two actors were involved with this on-set argument, and that's probably for the best. Still, we're sure that many of you will be on the lookout for the Avengers: Doomsday co-stars who don't interact much during next year's press tour. 

1 2
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/19/2025, 11:34 AM
Just being back Jonathan Majors sonye can snack some sense in these Two bit starlets
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/19/2025, 11:56 AM
@Malatrova15 - We really need someone sensible on set, feigi can't do it

User Comment Image
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 8/19/2025, 11:38 AM
Either say names or say nothing at all. Either way, it’s all hearsay
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/19/2025, 12:17 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - Right. This is Mediatakeout level 🐃 💩.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/19/2025, 12:36 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - agreed. This is no news.
Of course big name actors are going to clash. It's what they do.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/19/2025, 12:37 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - Right! Now I must know, lol. Give us The Who and what happened exactly!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/19/2025, 12:38 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - a nothing story from a nothing wannabe scooper with one single good scoop to his name. His only real reporting comes from Spidey 4 with Punisher. Credit where credit is due but still. This is posturing more than anything and for all we know, it may hold no validity.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/19/2025, 11:39 AM
Even though yes it's true Hollywood actors do have egos I wish that statement was followed up with they are human and people make mistakes. They came together and worked it out person to person and moved on. Not everything is about this or that person is a big star or not. They are still just people.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 12:35 PM
@Steel86 - yep…

They may be big rich stars but that doesn’t change the fact that they are still people who have their flaws and insecurities which I would hope people would understand more but empathy is at a loss nowadays
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/19/2025, 12:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Well said.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/19/2025, 11:49 AM
We are resorting to unsubstantiated gossip now.

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/19/2025, 12:22 PM
@Martianhunter - this site posts in the same title - Spoilers: rumor. this site is the equivalent to the gossip magazine rack at the grocery store checkout. I think we just use it because we like talking comics with strangers
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 8/19/2025, 11:50 AM
Doesn't this stuff happen all the time?

James Gunn probably yelled at The GOTG cast a million times.

Doesn't really matter. Would you care if it happened between colleagues at a grocery store or doctor's office?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/19/2025, 12:00 PM
@MaximusTheMad

"James Gunn probably yelled at The GOTG cast a million times."

That's why his casts always say nothing but great things about him - because he yelled at them a million times, lol.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/19/2025, 11:50 AM
Pointless story without naming names…
User Comment Image
XelCorp
XelCorp - 8/19/2025, 11:50 AM
What a load of shit 😂😂😂😂
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/19/2025, 12:38 PM
@XelCorp - we are all now DUMBER having read that article
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/19/2025, 11:50 AM
Watch Ne Zha 2 english dub this weekend in the biggest screen possible.

Comparing 3rd acts, IW and Endgame are just a skirmishes 👌
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/19/2025, 11:53 AM
"Chances are we'll never find out which two actors were involved with this on-set argument, and that's probably for the best" -
Isn't that kind of your job to find out?
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/19/2025, 11:54 AM
Bunch of whining millionaires. should have casted no-names and saved the $
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/19/2025, 12:00 PM
@narrow290 - Yeah, and then we can all have zero interest and they can make less money. Makes sense.
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/19/2025, 12:03 PM
@thedrudo - Well, if it takes Robert Downey JR to bring you to the theater you aren't a fan, sorry
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 8/19/2025, 11:56 AM
Pedro probably had a lot of anxiety

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/19/2025, 12:04 PM
This just sounds like another day on a movie set. Disputes happen. Also...sounds like made up bullshit at the same time.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 8/19/2025, 12:07 PM
Me reading movie news these days

User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 8/19/2025, 12:16 PM
This is more bullshit from the 'outlaw' and the 'insneider' so it's worth nothing. I literally spent last Friday night fighting with these clowns on Youtube in their comments section. They were literally replying to EVERY negative comment and it was genuinely pathetic. It's kind of sad this is how they make their living.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/19/2025, 12:37 PM
@Laridian - Never. I repeat NEVER waste a Friday night arguing with strangers online about nothing.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/19/2025, 12:43 PM
@Laridian - Rocha is extremely sensitive and is a bit of an ego maniac. He notoriously goes after people in his youtube comments.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/19/2025, 12:48 PM
@DarthOmega - Normally, I agree. I was just stunned that they were responding so much and it just kept going, like 'Don't you people have lives?' lol
Laridian
Laridian - 8/19/2025, 12:49 PM
@McMurdo - Also, he cheated like a sonuvabich on the Schmoedown.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/19/2025, 12:17 PM
My guess....

User Comment Image

Let's be glad it didn't get that far.
gambgel
gambgel - 8/19/2025, 12:21 PM
what if its between Tenoch and Robert Downey? :O
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/19/2025, 12:30 PM
@gambgel - Tenoch isn't that big a name as alluded to in the article.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 8/19/2025, 12:26 PM
Money on it being Pascal who made the comment.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/19/2025, 12:31 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - my money was on it being him being the sensitive one.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/19/2025, 12:44 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - maybe a bit about him being in everything without a box office hit to his name
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/19/2025, 12:26 PM
This websites turned itself into a joke.
J Wilding the lead clown in this circus of click bait articles.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 8/19/2025, 12:27 PM
Didnt someone already mention names? I forget who but in the last article on this subject someone in the comments said rdj and mackey.

Anyone else heard who it might be?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/19/2025, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 12:42 PM
I could swear I heard this apparent blowup was between Mackie & Pugh or am I making that up?.

Anyway , glad it was resolved (if it even happened that is) so we can move on as can the rest of the production.

Regardless , still hoping for the best with this film so fingers crossed!!.
1 2

