RUMOR: New Details Emerge About On-Set Clash Between Two AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Who "Went At Each Other"

Avengers: Doomsday already boasts an impressive cast, though more MCU A-listers are expected to join the ensemble in the coming months (the latest addition appears to be Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds).

Recently, there were rumblings about some discord on the movie's London set, and John Rocha—who was first to break the news about The Hulk and The Punisher appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—shared some additional insights while speaking with fellow podcast host Kristian Harloff.

It sounds like a joke, "that was a bit too familiar," was poorly received by one of the actors on the Avengers: Doomsday set, leading to a falling out that very nearly resulted in a major change to the movie's shooting schedule. Fortunately, the situation was ultimately resolved.

Here's what Rocha has learned about what allegedly happened:

"They are two pretty big actors. Apparently, a comment—from what I understand—was made in jest that was a bit too familiar, because these actors didn't know each other too well. It crossed a line. One of the actors got really upset about it, confronted the other actor. [It was said] on the set. That caused a big rift. Two very outspoken actors went at each other...one of the actors...Marvel said, 'We'll shoot your scenes separately or without the other actor in it, or we'll figure it out in some other way.'" "That actor felt the fact that Marvel was willing to make those concessions was enough, because they also told this actor that it would cost millions of dollars to shoot scenes without the other actor. Since Marvel was willing to at least make the effort to concede that and move the schedule around, they felt it was a good-faith effort, and both actors were brought together, apologies were exchanged, and people moved on. Yes, [they're okay now]. There's been no other incidents that I've heard. It was a pretty big blow-up, apparently."

This isn't overly surprising, nor is it that dramatic. Hollywood stars have egos, and on a high-pressure production like this, it's hardly surprising that there have been clashes (if anything, it's more surprising that we didn't hear about similar blow-ups on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame).

Whatever that actor said, it can't have been too inappropriate, or we'd imagine the consequences would have been more significant. Then again, the fact that the offended party was offered the opportunity to shoot their scenes without whoever made the unknown remarks might be an indication that Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers had to take it seriously.

Chances are we'll never find out which two actors were involved with this on-set argument, and that's probably for the best. Still, we're sure that many of you will be on the lookout for the Avengers: Doomsday co-stars who don't interact much during next year's press tour.