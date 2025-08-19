RUMOR: New Details On The Hulk's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role And Whether It Sets Up WORLD WAR HULK

Part of Marvel Studios' deal with Sony Pictures to co-produce Spider-Man movies involves characters from the MCU teaming up with the web-slinger. Why? Well, it boosts interest and increases ticket sales, hence Robert Downey Jr.'s $10 million payday for 8 minutes of screentime in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Later, Spider-Man: Far From Home enlisted Nick Fury and Maria Hill, with Spider-Man: No Way Home putting the spotlight on Doctor Strange, and to a lesser extent, Wong and Matt Murdock.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk for a team-up (and potential clash) with Peter Parker. The Cosmic Circus has shared a few insights today, including the fact that there are currently no plans for Bruce Banner to encounter Red Hulk and The Leader, both of whom are locked up inside The Raft.

As for where we'll find the Jade Giant when Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins, the site shares, "Banner is at his wits' end. With the events of She-Hulk and Brave New World, he realizes now that his worst fear has become real. People can become the Hulk, and it really puts a stress on his behavior. That’s the starting point for him on Brand New Day."

Unfortunately, for those of you hoping all this is leading to a World War Hulk movie, it's said that Spider-Man: Brand New Day "[sets up] his role up for Avengers: Doomsday, not for another Hulk movie." Clearly, whatever happens here will establish a new status quo for the Avenger.

The hope among fans seems to be that the Green Goliath will shed his "Smart Hulk" persona, returning to the Savage version of the character we saw in movies like The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok.

As for Spider-Man, scooper Daniel Richtman remains resolute that "Spider-Man isn’t in Doomsday, at least not in a major role unless they add him later."

Still, joining The Hulk in Avengers: Doomsday will be Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk, "despite the reception of the character" in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (the series has a solid 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, so we'd imagine that's a reference to the negative fan response).

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.