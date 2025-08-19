RUMOR: New Details On The Hulk's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role And Whether It Sets Up WORLD WAR HULK

RUMOR: New Details On The Hulk's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role And Whether It Sets Up WORLD WAR HULK

New details about The Hulk's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been revealed, including where we find Bruce Banner when the movie begins, and how it sets the stage for his Avengers: Doomsday role.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Part of Marvel Studios' deal with Sony Pictures to co-produce Spider-Man movies involves characters from the MCU teaming up with the web-slinger. Why? Well, it boosts interest and increases ticket sales, hence Robert Downey Jr.'s $10 million payday for 8 minutes of screentime in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Later, Spider-Man: Far From Home enlisted Nick Fury and Maria Hill, with Spider-Man: No Way Home putting the spotlight on Doctor Strange, and to a lesser extent, Wong and Matt Murdock. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk for a team-up (and potential clash) with Peter Parker. The Cosmic Circus has shared a few insights today, including the fact that there are currently no plans for Bruce Banner to encounter Red Hulk and The Leader, both of whom are locked up inside The Raft. 

As for where we'll find the Jade Giant when Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins, the site shares, "Banner is at his wits' end. With the events of She-Hulk and Brave New World, he realizes now that his worst fear has become real. People can become the Hulk, and it really puts a stress on his behavior. That’s the starting point for him on Brand New Day."

Unfortunately, for those of you hoping all this is leading to a World War Hulk movie, it's said that Spider-Man: Brand New Day "[sets up] his role up for Avengers: Doomsday, not for another Hulk movie." Clearly, whatever happens here will establish a new status quo for the Avenger. 

The hope among fans seems to be that the Green Goliath will shed his "Smart Hulk" persona, returning to the Savage version of the character we saw in movies like The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok

As for Spider-Man, scooper Daniel Richtman remains resolute that "Spider-Man isn’t in Doomsday, at least not in a major role unless they add him later."

Still, joining The Hulk in Avengers: Doomsday will be Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk, "despite the reception of the character" in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (the series has a solid 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, so we'd imagine that's a reference to the negative fan response). 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature An Appearance From At Least One More Hero - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature An Appearance From "At Least One" More Hero - Possible SPOILERS
THE LAST OF US Star Bella Ramsey Wants To Play SPIDER-MAN: They Need To Make A New [Superhero] For Me
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US Star Bella Ramsey Wants To Play SPIDER-MAN: "They Need To Make A New [Superhero] For Me"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/19/2025, 11:09 AM
Its not Smart Hulk that is the problem, it is their depiction of Smart Hulk. Smart Hulk in the comics was a good run but they screwed it up in the MCU. He doesn't even fight and he retains the stupid goofy Banner persona.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/19/2025, 11:19 AM
Very Excited to see the Angry Hulk Return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

A Comic Book Accurate World War Hulk movie would be Bigger than Infinity War and Endgame movies.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder