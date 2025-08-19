SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature An Appearance From "At Least One" More Hero - Possible SPOILERS

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature An Appearance From &quot;At Least One&quot; More Hero - Possible SPOILERS

Following on from a previous rumor, we are now hearing that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will include an appearance from "at least one" more superhero - but probably not who you're hoping for!

By MarkCassidy - Aug 19, 2025 10:08 AM EST

On the heels of a report that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature a number of villains that have yet to be disclosed, a recent rumor claimed that the movie will also include appearances from some more MCU heroes.

MTTSH has now followed-up by revealing that "at least one more" hero will feature alongside Spidey (Tom Holland), The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), but it probably won't be who you're hoping to see!

Despite early rumors to the contrary, the scooper reports that, "as of now," Charlie Cox is not expected to make a cameo as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

Though Murdock and Peter Parker did briefly share the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been anticipating a team-up between their costumed alter-egos for many years. Marvel Studios is surely aware of this, so hopefully we'll see them join forces down the line.

Could this hero be Jean Grey, perhaps? Despite the initial rumor appearing to be debunked, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider said that he is "still hearing Jean Grey" after inquiring about her casting during last week's episode. There are numerous other possibilities, of course, and it's not unreasonable to assume that one (or more) of the Avengers could show up to lay the groundwork for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

You can check out some new photos from last week's Glasgow shoot at the links below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

