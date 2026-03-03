AHSOKA Season 2 Rumored To Reunite Ahsoka Tano With STAR WARS Legend [SPOILER]

Ahsoka Season 2 premieres on Disney+ this year, and a major cameo might have just been confirmed by someone who worked on the series. As Bespin Bulletin first reported (via SFFGazette.com), a YouTuber, ahappyhealthyhuman, has posted a few videos showing Season 2 cast and crew merchandise.

There's nothing too exciting beyond a few logos. However, when the content creator was asked about his favourite Star Wars movie, he may have inadvertently confirmed that Ewan McGregor was on Ahsoka Season 2's set.

"The one where I got to have a go in an ATAT was pretty great," he wrote, "but I also really enjoyed the Imperial Star Destroyers. Oh, and when Ewan let me hold Ahsoka’s Lightsaber. That was definitely a favourite Star Wars moment."

It's worth noting that there have been rumours about McGregor shooting scenes with Hayden Christensen for Ahsoka Season 2. It's also worth noting that the actor has repeatedly said he wants to return to Star Wars, and has even hinted that something might be in the works.

Previously, it was theorised that Dave Filoni might recreate the events of The Clone Wars Season 3 episodes, "Overlords," "Altar of Mortis," and "Ghosts of Mortis." Those revolved around the Mortis Gods, the Father, Daughter, and Son, at least some of whom are expected to play a key role in Ahsoka as we continue exploring Peridea.

Ahsoka Season 1 concluded with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the main Star Wars Galaxy, alongside the Dathomirian Great Mothers. Ezra Bridger is also back, but Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were left stranded on Peridea with no obvious way home.

Fortunately, they're being watched over by Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost, and it seems the series will next explore the concept of the Mortis Gods and the former Sith Lord's connection to them. As for Thrawn, his arc could lead to the formation of the First Order.

Last October, Rosario Dawson said that despite the dire circumstances "Snips" finds herself in, we can expect to see a slightly different Ahsoka Tano in Season 2.

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable," the actress shared. "And I'm liking that she's relaxing, she's kind of getting back into her joy. I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something so she could be more present."

"And that's what I'm really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season," Dawson continued. "I'm really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

Ahsoka Season 2 stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll, with David Tennant as Huyang and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

As of now, the series is expected to return to Disney+ sometime during the Fall.