THE ACOLYTE Season 2 Would Have Portrayed STAR WARS Icon Yoda In A Villainous Light, Confirms Showrunner

The Acolyte divided opinions when it debuted on Disney+ in 2024. Unfortunately, the series was also a target of apparent review-bombing in the days leading up to its release, while female and non-white cast members faced online abuse and trolling.

The show took some big swings with Star Wars lore, and that's always a risk for a beloved franchise. The news of The Acolyte's cancellation didn't come as a huge surprise, but no Season 2 means we have several unresolved plot threads.

Now, fans have a long list of unanswered questions, most of which are unlikely to be resolved unless Lucasfilm decides to release a follow-up comic or novel. Given that the studio's publishing arm has moved on from the High Republic, that doesn't seem likely, and they're only loose canon, anyway.

Showrunner Leslye Headland has resolved at least some of those dangling plot threads in a new interview, starting with the controversy surrounding Ki-Adi-Mundi's surprise cameo in The Acolyte.

Many Star Wars fans argued that it broke canon, as the Cerean Jedi first introduced in The Phantom Menace shouldn't have been alive at the time. However, Headland remains resolute that his appearance does work, and turned to a reliable source to confirm that.

"I asked Pablo Hidalgo," Headland said of the Lucasfilm creative executive. "I don’t remember what he said about the birthdate or lifespan, but Pablo said it was cool. Many many people read the script."

"In that scene, they mention, 'We should alert the High Council.' He says that and because of that you assume he’s not on the High Council unless he’s not gotten there. [Pablo] said, if he’s not on the High Council, that you can use him," she added.

Headland went on to confirm that Qimir/The Stranger was not a true Sith, and said the scars on his back were a result of Vernestra Rwoh's Light Whip lightsaber (fans have long theorised that their time as Master and Apprentice ended with a lightsaber duel).

She also said that Mother Koril is still alive and strongly hinted that Osha and Mae's mysterious origin would have eventually been linked to Anakin Skywalker's own mysterious birth. We can safely assume, then, that Darth Plagueis's studying the twin girls is what led to him passing that knowledge on to Palpatine, who is believed to have used the Force to create Anakin.

In The Acolyte's finale, Vernestra Rwoh's villainous nature is revealed shortly before she visits Yoda. Had Season 2 happened, Headland says that the Jedi Master was going to help her cover up Qimir's crimes (which were ultimately blamed on Sol).

"For sure. Yeah," she said of these potentially controversial plans for Yoda. "Don’t come at me in the comments, because he does it in Clone Wars. So I don’t want to hear about it."

The Star Wars prequels did portray the Jedi Council in something of a negative, morally dubious light. Still, given the reaction (some might say overreaction) to decisions made elsewhere in this series, chances are this wouldn't have received the warmest response.

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.