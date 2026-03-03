AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Hints At A Big Doctor Doom And [SPOILER] Twist

Avengers: Doomsday rumours have been coming in thick and fast lately, in no small part due to a recent plot leak. Giving us a better idea of what to expect from the first half of the two-part Multiverse Saga finale, it's clear the Russo Brothers plan to take some big swings.

From what we've been able to piece together, when Doctor Doom's plan to save the Multiverse fails, he travels to the TVA, steals Loki's powers by killing the former God of Mischief, and eventually uses those to create Battleworld.

If Avengers: Doomsday follows the Secret Wars comic book, we can likely expect Loki to take on a similar role to Molecule Man, powering Victor Von Doom's hodgepodge reality made from the remnants of the destroyed Multiverse.

A new rumour shared by @MyTimeToShineH points to another big twist, though, as the insider is reporting that, "When Doom destroy the TVA, he makes sure to also destroy every time branch except one."

The question now is, which one? We've previously heard that Doom is from Earth-828 and that he was left trapped in his suit and mask after trying and failing to stop the Incursions that will eventually destroy his reality. So, is he trying to save his world or leave a mystery timeline in place that can be used as the basis for Batteworld? Let the speculation commence.

This comes after the scooper recently shared a familiar claim when they wrote, "Everyone who dies in Doomsday will be back in Secret Wars because Doom will resurrect [them]."

That should come as a relief to those of you who were concerned about some of those big character deaths, though when these fallen heroes do return, we've heard that they won't necessarily remember their previous lives.

With that in mind, Avengers: Secret Wars will probably follow those who somehow do remember the past as they try to restore their world by taking the fight to a seemingly unstoppable God Emperor Doom. That has all the makings of an epic finale.

In the end, we expect to see a new MCU and a world that the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Spider-Man all call home.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.