SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Reveals The Next Trilogy's Overarching Big Bad

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will serve as a fresh start for Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this first movie, the wall-crawler looks set to square off with several street-level threats, including The Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tarantula.

Tombstone is also set to appear, and while fans had hoped that this movie and Daredevil: Born Again would eventually lead to a team-up against The Kingpin, that may not be in the cards for either character.

Instead, in place of Mayor Wilson Fisk, it seems Tombstone is being set up as the Spider-Man franchise's overarching big bad. That's according to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, who says Lonnie Lincoln will be the biggest threat to Spidey in this new street-level trilogy.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2—which is now confirmed to end the Mayor Fisk storyline—may even set the stage for this development.

"Even if [Fisk] loses his mayoral seat, the power vacuum he left taking out his competition leaves him at the top of the underworld game for when he eventually returns to his enterprise," Perez writes. "You guys need to look ahead."

Tombstone's status as a major threat was cemented in the pages of Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man run. If it's true that he outfits these villains with their technology, we can likely expect to see Spidey battle all manner of classic foes in the coming years.

During a recent interview with Who Let Us Out, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton teased, "We are exploring a time in Peter Parker’s life that I find incredibly relatable, where he is learning to step into kind of a new phase in life. You’ll all learn more very soon."

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.