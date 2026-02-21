SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Makes A Case For Sadie Sink Playing [SPOILER]

Social media scoopers appear to have run out of characters when it comes to guessing who Sadie Sink might be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Still, as we write this, Jean Grey remains the apparent frontrunner as Marvel Studios looks to introduce the first member of its post-Avengers: Secret Wars X-Men.

Today, we have some additional details about Sink's character from Daniel Richtman. He claims that the Stranger Things star is playing someone who has "a close relationship" with The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Richtman is also reporting that, during the tank scene we saw so much of in set photos, Sink is using her powers to control the minds of those around her, including Liza Colón-Zayas' character.

This all sounds like something Jean might do. Plus, with the Department for Damage Control reportedly hunting down mutants, we have good reason to believe that the teenager—who has yet to be discovered and taken in by Professor X—is one of their targets.

It's previously been reported that Tramell Tillman is playing William Metzger, a relatively obscure X-Men villain whose introduction may lay the groundwork for the DODC to utilise Stark Industries technology in the eventual creation of Sentinels.

Many fans had assumed that the X-Men would just appear in the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead, it seems Marvel Studios still intends to reveal that the mutant gene has been activating in certain individuals, starting with Namor, Ms. Marvel, and Wonder Man.

We're sure the expected soft reboot will help make sense of all this, and likely do away with any convoluted explanation for Professor X and Magneto's absence from events before now. Back to Sink, though, and with every new reveal, it seems that Jean Grey is indeed the most likely possibility for her mystery role.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.