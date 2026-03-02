HBO Max And Paramount+ Will Become One Streaming Service But HBO Will "Operate With Independence"

HBO Max And Paramount+ Will Become One Streaming Service But HBO Will &quot;Operate With Independence&quot;

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has confirmed that the HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming services will be merged once the Warner Bros. Discovery deal goes through...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 02, 2026 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: HBO

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance officially announced that their $111 billion megamerger is a go, and Paramount CEO David Ellison spoke about the deal for the first time during an investor call on Monday.

It was generally assumed that the HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming services would be combined (Paramax?), which Ellison has now confirmed.

“As we said, we do plan to put the two services together, which today gives us a little over 200 million direct to consumer subscribers,” Ellison said (via THR). “We think that really positions us to compete with the leaders in the space. At Paramount, by the middle of this year, we’ll have completed the consolidation of our three services under one unified stack, and you can see us taking a similar approach to this platform going forward. And we think the combined offering, and given the amount of content and what we can do from the tech side, really will put us in a position to be able to compete with the most scaled players in DTC.”

The main HBO brand will continue to “operate with independence,” however.

“Casey[Bloys] and his team do absolutely a remarkable job at HBO,” Ellison continued. “And as we said, we do plan for that to be able to operate with independence, so that HBO can, candidly, do what it does incredibly well. Our viewpoint is HBO should stay HBO. They built a phenomenal brand. They are a leader in the space, and we just want them to continue doing more of it. But by bringing the platforms together, all of our content will be able to reach even a broader audience than we can do standalone.”

One major concern when Netflix looked likely to win the WBD bidding war was reduced theatrical windows, but Ellison has reaffirmed his commitment to releasing 15 films from each studio every year, with full 45-day windows before going to premium video on-demand, with longer windows for hit films.

“Franchises and big pieces of intellectual property are launched in theaters, period,” Ellison assured. “We really believe that movies should be seen in theaters, and we still believe it’s what that’s one of the most significant places that you can really create long term resident intellectual property. Television is a completely different business in that regard. You can obviously pierce the zeitgeist, and put huge hits up on the direct-to-consumer platforms. But when it comes to the DTC business, engagement is absolutely key to obviously, success there. So you have to look at what drives engagement.”

How do you feel about this merger now that we've all had a few days to let it sink in? Drop us a comment down below.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Reveals Why The Streamer Didn't Battle Paramount For Warner Bros.
Related:

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Reveals Why The Streamer Didn't Battle Paramount For Warner Bros.
HBO Boss Admits “Max” Rebranding Was A Mistake; Reveals Being Unsure What A “Max Original” Actually Was
Recommended For You:

HBO Boss Admits “Max” Rebranding Was A Mistake; Reveals Being Unsure What A “Max Original” Actually Was

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder