HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 Trailer Teases GAME OF THRONES' Bloodiest War, The Battle of the Gullet

As promised, the first trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 is here (via SFFGazette.com), and it sets the stage for members of the divided House Targaryen to go to war with each other.

Boasting the tagline, "From Fire Comes Darkness," this sneak peek explores the aftermath of Season 2's finale, with Alicent Hightower ready to hand King's Landing over to Rhaenyra Targaryen. However, it may not be that simple.

This fiery sneak peek is absolutely epic, and Daemon Targaryen declares before Rhaenyra, "You are the Queen of Dragons. You have absolute power within your grasp."

The Battle of the Gullet, widely considered the bloodiest battle in Game of Thrones history, is also teased. That's long overdue after being cut from the second season when its episode count was reduced from 10 to 8 (a result of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes).

"You know what, it was worth the wait," Head of Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said last month. "I was just on set and saw all the elements and what was behind it. I’m so glad we waited because it’s going to be better than ever, and I don’t think we had the time at that point to do what it is that we’ve achieved now this season."

"It’s just so massive, we needed the time to build it," she continued. "One of the lead producers on it [Kevin de la Noy] worked on Titanic, so all that he brought in terms of acumen of what happened on the Titanic and how that entire experience is built, he brings that expertise to it."

House of the Dragon Season 3 will be the show's penultimate season before the series wraps up with a fourth and final batch of episodes. Various other prequels and sequels are in various stages of development, including a stage play featuring the return of Ned Stark.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Retunring cast members for season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.



New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on HBO this June. You can watch the first trailer in the players below.