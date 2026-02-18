HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 Trailer Arrives Tomorrow; First Poster Highlights Rhaenyra Targaryen

HBO has started dropping banners across the globe to announce that the first House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer will debut online tomorrow. The first poster has also been released.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2026 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: SFFGazette.com

HBO has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that the first trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 will be released tomorrow. The series is expected to return to the cable network this summer, and HBO is dropping banners across the world to build excitement.

So far, with a helping hand from VFX, those have fallen on landmarks in New York and Paris. This trailer has been a long time coming, though A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has helped make the wait for more House of the Dragon a little more palatable. 

We first got wind of a possible House of the Dragon sneak peek being released yesterday, when the show's social media accounts started dropping ominous quotes like "We march now towards our annihilation..." and "There will be no mercy..."

Teasing higher stakes for Season 3 after a second batch of episodes that felt largely uneventful, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said, "This is certainly our biggest season to date, both in terms of ambition and just the practical size, the amount of sets."

"We're cresting that narrative parabola here and starting to come down into, if not the endgame, the midpoint and getting into the late Act 2 and moving onto the start of Act 3. Anybody that's read that book knows that the narrative gets bigger and grimmer as it goes along, and the show has to match that ambition as best it possibly can."

Hyping up the imminent Dance of Dragons, Condal added, "I will say that the war this season goes very hot, very, very quickly. I think the people that were waiting and waiting for all of the horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed will be getting it in copious amounts."

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Retunring cast members for season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.
 
New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

Make sure to check back here tomorrow for the first House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer. For now, check out the first poster, featuring Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen.

image host
