SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Make A Big, Potentially Divisive, Change To Punisher's Skull Logo

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features a long list of characters, including Tombstone, The Scorpion, and even The Hulk. However, one of the most intriguing additions is Jon Bernthal's Punisher, an anti-hero we've only seen on streaming before now.

Frank Castle is expected to play a pivotal role in the movie, likely battling the Department of Damage Control as he sets out to protect Sadie Sink's character. Like Daredevil, we also expect his lethal brand of justice to prove problematic to Spider-Man.

There's been plenty of speculation that Marvel Studios might embrace the comics by giving The Punisher his classic costume, including the white gloves and boots. Instead, it sounds like Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading down a far more grounded route.

@variablelace, who previously leaked costume photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, claims to have seen Frank's new look and claims that a big, potentially divisive change has been made to his skull logo.

As you can see in the comic panels below, it seems the idea is for the skull to be more implied than outright displayed on The Punisher's chest (which was the case in Daredevil: Born Again and, based on set photos, his upcoming Special Presentation).

The leaker posits that it might have something to do with China's censorship rules, but that's pure speculation. Ultimately, this might be a fresh new look for Frank, and there is a precedent for this design on the page.

Ultimately, the skull will still be there in some form, and that's arguably what matters the most. Hopefully, a first look at The Punisher is somewhere on the horizon, especially in the wake of other recent promo art leaks.

Last year, Bernthal shared some insights into the connection and revealed that he worked with Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to ensure continuity between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Punisher.

"Around that same time, there will also be this Punisher special that's coming out, that I think will be as high-octane Punisher as you've ever seen," the actor teased. "I think what was really important to me and to Destin and to Tom is that we believed that The Punisher could walk off of the Spider-Man set and could walk onto the special set, and I do believe that we achieved that."

Check out the apparent comic book inspiration for Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Punisher redesign below.

Seems they were kinda going for that but missed the mark — Alex 🦆 | FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸 (@variablelace) February 22, 2026 This photo is almost exactly what it looks like just the white is a bit faded — Alex 🦆 | FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸 (@variablelace) February 22, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.