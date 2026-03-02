STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Creators Have More Stories To Tell Amid Season 3 Uncertainty

We already know Star Trek: Starfleet Academy secured an early Season 2 renewal from Paramount+ before the series even debuted, and production on the sophomore season has officially wrapped. What remains unclear is what lies beyond that.

Despite the early vote of confidence, the show’s long-term prospects are cloudier. Ratings have been underwhelming, and audience reactions have been far more split than those of critics, casting doubt on whether the show will move forward beyond Season 2.

Still, co-showrunner Noga Landau insists Season 2 was never structured as a fallback series finale. Even with episodes still airing from Season 1, the creative team has already shifted focus toward what’s next. Whether they’ll get to tell those stories is another matter.

When asked by TrekMovie if the upcoming finale was designed to double as a possible endpoint, Landau was clear that there is still more story to tell.

“Absolutely not. We have so much story to tell. If anything – yeah, it is not the end,” she said.

Series creator and executive producer Gaia Violo echoed that sentiment, teasing that Season 2 closes on such a major note that audiences won’t want it to stop.

“It’s such a shocking ending, you do not want it to [end]—no, no!” Violo shared.

Franchise overseer Alex Kurtzman previously revealed that the show was mapped out with a four-year arc in mind, mirroring the cadets’ time at the Academy. Back in August, he confirmed early discussions about Season 3 were already underway, explaining:

“You have to have a four-year plan because college is four years long… We do have a plan for season 3. What’s so fun is that when you start breaking a season, inevitably, you have too many ideas, and you go, ‘Oh, wait a minute, this is cool that we should do this next season.’… I always want to leave enough room to have improvisation happen, but know what pillars we’re trying to hit. But we just came to the end of season 2, where we’re about to write the finale, which is kind of amazing. And it’s exactly where we wanted to go. But when we started season 2, it isn’t exactly how we thought we’d get there. It’s really fun.”

Having a plan and receiving a green light are two very different things, though. Paramount+ has yet to renew the series for a third season, and Landau recently admitted no decision has been made.

“Nothing yet [on Season 3], but we’re just so happy with season 2, and we can’t wait for everybody to see it,” she said.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has had a rough time finding its footing early on. Critically, the series has performed well. It currently holds an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience scores, on the other hand, tell a different story, trailing significantly behind the critical consensus. Whether that disparity reflects genuine fan dissatisfaction or the impact of review bombing remains unclear.

Ratings may ultimately prove decisive. While official numbers haven’t been disclosed, the series has failed to crack the Nielsen Top 10 list of most-watched U.S. streaming originals. It's worth considering though that newer entries in the Star Trek franchise have occasionally needed time to find their footing. Whether Starfleet Academy can build momentum heading into Season 2 and convince Paramount+ to extend its mission is a question that remains unanswered.

