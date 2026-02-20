STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY's Paul Giamatti On The Return Of Nus Braka In Season 2

Although Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has not connected with every viewer in its first season, most fans agree that Paul Giamatti’s Nus Braka is one of the series’ strongest elements. The half Klingon, half Tellarite antagonist has appeared in only a handful of episodes, yet every scene featuring him carries a sharp intensity and simmering aggression.

We're still not entirely sure what drives Braka, Episode 6 pulled back the curtain further. It exposed the depth of his hatred for Starfleet and the Academy’s leadership, especially Chancellor Nahla Ake, portrayed by Holly Hunter.

With just three episodes remaining this season, Braka is expected to factor heavily into the story. His future beyond Season 1, however, remains uncertain. Be warned that the following articles does contain a spoiler for Braka's fate in Season 1.

During an appearance on The D-Con Chamber podcast with hosts Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, Giamatti confirmed that Braka survives the first season, leaving open the possibility of a return.

“He’s still alive,” Giamatti revealed. “So, you know, something could be done with him.”

Despite knowing that Braka will not being killed off, fans should not expect to see the villain in the upcoming second season. Giamatti shared that he does not appear in Season 2, which is currently finishing production. Still, he expressed enthusiasm about coming back if the series earns a third season.

“I just enjoyed doing it with everybody,” Giamatti said. “I liked being on set. It was pleasant. We all probably know that’s not always the case.”

A lifelong fan of the franchise, the two time Oscar nominee previously described his experience on the series as one of the highlights of his career. In an earlier interview with People, he admitted he never expected the opportunity to come his way.

“I didn't actually think I'd ever get a call,” he said. “I made no secret about the fact that I loved the show, but I never thought it would actually happen. It’s a top experience for me. I don't know that much else can top this. I still kind of can't believe that I got to do it."

Even with only two appearances this season, Braka has made a strong impression. Episode 6, “Come, Let’s Away,” firmly established him as a calculating enemy of the Federation. In the episode, he orchestrates a carefully layered plan, using the Furies as a distraction while stealing classified weapons from a United Federation of Planets space station.

What he stole and how it fits into his larger plan remains unclear. With only a few episodes left, the answers may soon come into focus.

Filming on Season 2 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is expected to wrap soon.