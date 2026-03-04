Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At David Nakayama's New Color Block Variant Covers

Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At David Nakayama's New Color Block Variant Covers

Marvel Comics has revealed a new wave of artist David Nakayama's covers from his collection of red, white, and blue variants, this time featuring heroes like Spider-Gwen and Wolverine.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2026 03:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Last month, the first wave of David Nakayama's Color Block Variant Covers arrived in comic book stores, catching everyone's eye on stands with dramatic depictions of heroes in red.

Well, the hit program continues this April, moving on to new White Color Block Variant Covers, this time spotlighting the likes of Captain Marvel, Mystique, Wolverine, Spider-Gwen, and more.

One of the industry's most popular cover artists, Nakayama's talent has graced nearly every corner of the Marvel Universe. Now, we'll get to see his colourful take on various Marvel icons, showcasing the fan-favourite artist's unique and exuberant style. 

As you can see below, each cover primarily utilises a single color, reflected in both the character depicted and the background, creating a striking visual. The epic collection comes in three waves. Following last month's Red Color Block Covers, White Color Block Covers arrive in April, with Blie Color Block Variant Covers coming in June. 

Each Color Block Variant Cover will also be available as a virgin variant cover, ensuring Nakayama's clean compositions can be enjoyed to the fullest by fans. Any one of these is wallpaper-worthy, and as cover artists go, he's cementing himself as one of the best in the business today.

Nakayama said, "With this new collection of covers, I'm thrilled to play again with a bold, strategically-limited palette and a wide variety of characters I've never drawn this way before (or at all in some cases!). I hope you enjoy!"

Check out five new Color Block Variant Covers below, and preorder them at your local comic shop before they inevitably sell out and end up being sold for crazy money on eBay!

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

On Sale 4/1

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #1 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama
VENOM #256 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama
X-MEN #28 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 4/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama
WOLVERINE #18 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 4/15

X-MEN United #2 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 4/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama
MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #3 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 4/29

PUNISHER #3 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 5/6

FANTASTIC FOUR #10 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel And DC Will Finally Reprint Kurt Busiek And George Pérez's JLA/AVENGERS Series This Summer
Related:

Marvel And DC Will Finally Reprint Kurt Busiek And George Pérez's JLA/AVENGERS Series This Summer
Marvel Comics Says Goodbye To Its Short-Lived Ultimate Universe With Striking New Variant Covers
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Says Goodbye To Its Short-Lived Ultimate Universe With Striking New Variant Covers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder