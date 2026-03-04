Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At David Nakayama's New Color Block Variant Covers

Last month, the first wave of David Nakayama's Color Block Variant Covers arrived in comic book stores, catching everyone's eye on stands with dramatic depictions of heroes in red.

Well, the hit program continues this April, moving on to new White Color Block Variant Covers, this time spotlighting the likes of Captain Marvel, Mystique, Wolverine, Spider-Gwen, and more.

One of the industry's most popular cover artists, Nakayama's talent has graced nearly every corner of the Marvel Universe. Now, we'll get to see his colourful take on various Marvel icons, showcasing the fan-favourite artist's unique and exuberant style.

As you can see below, each cover primarily utilises a single color, reflected in both the character depicted and the background, creating a striking visual. The epic collection comes in three waves. Following last month's Red Color Block Covers, White Color Block Covers arrive in April, with Blie Color Block Variant Covers coming in June.

Each Color Block Variant Cover will also be available as a virgin variant cover, ensuring Nakayama's clean compositions can be enjoyed to the fullest by fans. Any one of these is wallpaper-worthy, and as cover artists go, he's cementing himself as one of the best in the business today.

Nakayama said, "With this new collection of covers, I'm thrilled to play again with a bold, strategically-limited palette and a wide variety of characters I've never drawn this way before (or at all in some cases!). I hope you enjoy!"

Check out five new Color Block Variant Covers below, and preorder them at your local comic shop before they inevitably sell out and end up being sold for crazy money on eBay!

On Sale 4/1

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #1 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

VENOM #256 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

X-MEN #28 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 4/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

WOLVERINE #18 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 4/15

X-MEN United #2 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 4/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #3 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 4/29

PUNISHER #3 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama

On Sale 5/6

FANTASTIC FOUR #10 Color Block White Variant Cover By David Nakayama