THE LAST OF US Star Bella Ramsey Wants To Play SPIDER-MAN: "They Need To Make A New [Superhero] For Me"

Coming off their acclaimed turn as Ellie in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us, we have heard from a couple of different sources that Bella Ramsey is being eyed for a Marvel Studios role.

Whether this means that Ramsey has actually taken a meeting with the studio or is simply on their radar is not clear, but the actor wasn't about to confirm anything when asked about the rumors and whether they had any interest in following Pedro Pascal into the MCU at HBO Max Nominee Celebration Day.

“I don’t know about that,” Ramsey responded. “I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Ramsey was clearly joking around, and actually hasn't seen that many Marvel films. In fact, they only recently watched their first: One of Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

“It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two months, three months ago. Incredible,” Ramsey said of Garfield's outing as the wall-crawler. “I loved it.”

There are some major MCU movies on the horizon, and we can't help but wonder if Ramsey might be in line for a role in the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Ramsey broke on to the scene as the fierce Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, before going on to impress in the likes of Catherine Called Birdy (or just Birdy in certain regions), Requiem, His Dark Materials, and Time.

Despite a tense season 2 finale cliffhanger, Ramsey is set to return as Ellie for the third season of The Last of Us. They also have George Jaques' comedy drama Sunny Dancer on the way.

Are there any Marvel characters you'd like to see Ramsey play? Let us know in the comments down below.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James..

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.