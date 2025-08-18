THE LAST OF US Star Bella Ramsey Wants To Play SPIDER-MAN: "They Need To Make A New [Superhero] For Me"

Though they weren't being entirely serious, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has expressed interest in suiting-up as Spider-Man. The actor also praised Andrew Garfield's take on the wall-crawler...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 18, 2025 02:08 PM EST

Coming off their acclaimed turn as Ellie in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us, we have heard from a couple of different sources that Bella Ramsey is being eyed for a Marvel Studios role.

Whether this means that Ramsey has actually taken a meeting with the studio or is simply on their radar is not clear, but the actor wasn't about to confirm anything when asked about the rumors and whether they had any interest in following Pedro Pascal into the MCU at HBO Max Nominee Celebration Day.

“I don’t know about that,” Ramsey responded. “I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.”

Ramsey was clearly joking around, and actually hasn't seen that many Marvel films. In fact, they only recently watched their first: One of Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

“It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two months, three months ago. Incredible,” Ramsey said of Garfield's outing as the wall-crawler. “I loved it.” 

There are some major MCU movies on the horizon, and we can't help but wonder if Ramsey might be in line for a role in the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Ramsey broke on to the scene as the fierce Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, before going on to impress in the likes of Catherine Called Birdy (or just Birdy in certain regions), Requiem, His Dark Materials, and Time.  

Despite a tense season 2 finale cliffhanger, Ramsey is set to return as Ellie for the third season of The Last of Us. They also have George Jaques' comedy drama Sunny Dancer on the way.

Are there any Marvel characters you'd like to see Ramsey play? Let us know in the comments down below.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James..

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

1 2
MasterMix
MasterMix - 8/18/2025, 2:31 PM
Hard pass
dracula
dracula - 8/18/2025, 2:31 PM
Of the existing Spider Womaen/girls

Cant see her as any of them
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 8/18/2025, 2:32 PM
User Comment Image
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 8/18/2025, 2:33 PM
Just....NO.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/18/2025, 2:33 PM
What percentage of the commenters here will have actually watched/listened to the clip?
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 8/18/2025, 2:58 PM
@EskimoJ - Your lucky if anyone even reads beyond the headline lol.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/18/2025, 3:19 PM
@mastakilla39 - Read the headline? Really??
Most of these comments are just (idiotic) reactions to the thumbnail.
Mikeg1965
Mikeg1965 - 8/18/2025, 2:34 PM
You'll play "Squirrel Girl" and like it! Now get out my Office!!!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 8/18/2025, 2:35 PM
@Mikeg1965 - I dont think "they" have the nuts for it :D
Mikeg1965
Mikeg1965 - 8/18/2025, 2:47 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - LMAO!!!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 8/18/2025, 2:34 PM
Man... [frick] that dude.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/18/2025, 2:36 PM
Ah good old rage bait
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 8/18/2025, 2:37 PM
@bobevanz - and on top of my shit day at work. boy they really got me on this one.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 8/18/2025, 2:36 PM
that one is missing a few chromosomes i think.. either that or 1 chromosome (yes 1, not a set, just 1) above a genetic developmental condition.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/18/2025, 2:40 PM
she could play a dad
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 2:45 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 8/18/2025, 2:55 PM
@harryba11zack - this looks like the final stage of Viggo in Ghostbusters 2 🤣🤣🤣
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/18/2025, 2:56 PM
@harryba11zack - Bro, don’t just be throwing out pics of Haley Joel Osment like that. Stay on topic.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/18/2025, 3:23 PM
@harryba11zack - but only if its future tense
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/18/2025, 2:40 PM
Damn she got a rough face to look at. Stupid ass role she played in Hereditary. Trash ass movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 2:42 PM
Oh man , this is just meant to be flame bait lol…

Anyway I’m sure in the multiverse has a neurodivergent and non binary Spider-person out there so she could be one of them.

Hell , make her Jessica Drew inspired by the Ultimate version who was a clone of Peter Parker there.

User Comment Image

Anyway ,she’s a good actress so I’m down to have her in a cbm!!.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/18/2025, 2:42 PM
User Comment Image

Sure why not. She already looks the part in all of these, add her to the list.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/18/2025, 2:48 PM
@IronMan616 - looks are not everything look at fantastic four cast
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/18/2025, 3:23 PM
@IronMan616 - yo i'm in pain over here 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 2:43 PM
"They Need To Make A New [Superhero] For Me"
This irish potatayto thinks she's the next Rachel Shaggler

User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 8/18/2025, 2:43 PM
I don't know why it came to my mind, and I'm not saying this to be mean, but what about a gender swap on the X-Men villain Arcade?
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/18/2025, 2:49 PM
If marvel want her they surprise fans who she plays kid dressed in full suit that’s new
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/18/2025, 2:50 PM
She could play uncle Ben in a flashback sequence; we haven't seen him in the MCU yet.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/18/2025, 2:51 PM
Kerchief O'Taylor
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/18/2025, 2:54 PM
She can be Man-Spider.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 2:55 PM
I made it through 1.5 episodes of Season 2 The Last of us and I was done. Disappointing considering I thought S1 was epically great.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/18/2025, 3:04 PM
@lazlodaytona - We have actively not even started it in our household. Talked to my wife about it and it’s a combination of knowing where the story is headed, and just not giving a shit anymore, for some reason.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/18/2025, 3:24 PM
@FrankenDad - Your wife is smart. Season 1 was pretty much a shot-for-shot recreation of the game that is already 60% cutscenes. I don't understand the point.
PC04
PC04 - 8/18/2025, 2:55 PM
Spider-Dad
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/18/2025, 2:58 PM
Her career is done. She’ll never be able to live down “I’m gonna be a dad”, ever! She’s a forever meme now.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/18/2025, 3:07 PM
User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/18/2025, 3:09 PM
User Comment Image
theprophet
theprophet - 8/18/2025, 3:12 PM
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/18/2025, 3:20 PM
User Comment Image
1 2

