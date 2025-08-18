SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains Why Clark Kent Doesn't Have The Same "Redneck" Accent As His Parents

Ma and Pa Kent had very strong accents in Superman, and some fans have wondered why Clark Kent didn't speak the same way since he only left Smallville when he became an adult...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 18, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've seen quite a few interpretations of Clark Kent's adoptive parents over the years in live-action and animation, on the big and small screens, but James Gunn's Superman is the first time Jonathan and Martha Kent have been depicted with strong accents.

When Clark is chatting to his parents on the phone, we learn that Ma and Pa Kent speak with pronounced (some might say slightly exaggerated) southern accents, whereas their son has a more neutral, metropolitan accent despite being raised in Smallville.

It's not exactly a huge deal, but some fans have been wondering why the Man of Steel doesn't have the same "redneck" accent as his folks.

Gunn has now taken to Threads to explain.

"Although I resent the term redneck it's the same reason I don't have the same accent my parents do. You go to college in a different city, you get mocked for it, and you train yourself out of it little by little."

Fair enough! Clark probably would have retained at least a slight midwestern twang, but this is a movie at the end of the day, and we're not sure if the world is ready for a "country bumpkin" Man of Tomorrow.

Superman was released on Digital platforms over the weekend, and has flown to the top spot on iTunes Top 10 Movies in the United States. The DCU reboot is also still playing in theaters, and is currently sitting at around $595 million worldwide.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/18/2025, 1:01 PM
Makes sense
rez4prez
rez4prez - 8/18/2025, 1:02 PM
Must be a slow news day
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/18/2025, 1:03 PM
Whoa there buddy ...cool It ...this people aré the salt of the earth and im.sure they support Boravia
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 1:07 PM
"I don't have the same accent my parents do"
Once again, you were suppose to make a Superman movie about Superman and his origin, not a self insert.

User Comment Image
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 8/18/2025, 1:13 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Not everybody has the same accent as their parents. Happy now?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 1:17 PM
@ComicBookPsycho - User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/18/2025, 1:19 PM
The problem is the Kents had Deep South accents and they are MIDWESTERN.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/18/2025, 1:45 PM
@HistoryofMatt - lol right? I found that completely ridiculous.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/18/2025, 1:20 PM
Doyyy Cluuark how dus dis phoonee wuurk???

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 8/18/2025, 1:20 PM
People from Kansas don’t have southern accents. Not a fan of how they were portrayed. Came across as poor country bumpkins from WV or the deep south, as opposed to hard working middle class farmers from Kansas who managed to raise Clark to be Superman. Poor commentary on how Gunn views midwestern farmers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 1:22 PM
Makes sense imo though it didn’t really bother me much in the film…

I actually rewatched it yesterday and it’s still a solid film imo and both Ma & Pa Kent in it (even with the brief screen time they have) left an impression on me , especially the latter in regards to his conversation with Clark about one’s actions & choices making them who they are.

User Comment Image
maxx
maxx - 8/18/2025, 1:27 PM
ha, the reason is super simple. Clark is a cowboy, not a emo-punk rocker, but Gunn’s politics don’t allow him to make a real Superman film where the character was born and raised in Kansas and represents “Truth, Justice, and the American way.”

That said, it was a really fun James Gunn film.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/18/2025, 1:30 PM


User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 8/18/2025, 1:33 PM
An absolutely LAME excuse. I worked for a woman who had a deep southern accent. She has a PHD so why did she not lose her accent. THEN to say "you get mocked for it, and you train yourself out of it little by little." means Clark Kent is ashamed of the Kents.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/18/2025, 1:46 PM
@Forthas - my dad grew up in South Carolina, lived there for 22 years before moving. He has zero accent whatsoever unless if we go back down there
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/18/2025, 1:34 PM
This new version of Superman acts and sounds like a character from Friends or The Big Bang theory and everytime he calls Lex "Loser" it feels odd, Im so dissapointed in Gunn
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/18/2025, 1:38 PM
@DREAMER - You are not the only one. He failed to make a credible superman film. It’s a crude attempt at best. It won’t age well.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 1:46 PM
@DREAMER - People shit on Synders visuals being too on the nose like the jesus imagery and all that jazz but Gunn's take was so much more dumbed down that he has his "super""man" go off on a whiny tangent to lex, explaining to him and by extention us (the audience) what makes him human. Writers worth a damn do this through subtext, Gunn explains it to us as if we were 6 year old children. There's movies that can be dumb fun and then there's the insultingly dumb kind and Gunn crossed into that area too many times during this film to enjoy it.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/18/2025, 1:41 PM
Where did you get this photo of me?!
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/18/2025, 1:44 PM
He gets mocked for it ? The same Superman that's meant to be proud to be a dork because it makes him 'punk rock', meant to be proud of his parents, changed something that comes directly from them because he was being mocked ?

Just admit you thought the stupid redneck stereotype was funny and move on, man.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/18/2025, 1:45 PM
Convenient
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 8/18/2025, 1:45 PM
**CONFIRMED**

My partner is from the south … when she moved up to New York she slowly started to push her southern accent back and speak like us northerners.

She’s not the only ones as her sisters who live in another northern major American city also have dropped their southern accent.

It comes out:

1.) when I ask
2.) she is drunk
3.) she spends lots of time back home in the south with her parents

Having seen it first hand … makes complete sense and is 100% confirmed by someone who lives it.

