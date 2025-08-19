RUMOR: New Details On SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Scorpion Suit, Sadie Sink's Character, And Comic Book Tone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already wowed fans with a series of amazing set photos, though few official details have been revealed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Rumours are plentiful, of course, and The Cosmic Circus has shared a few exciting potential updates today. According to the site, the movie will have a lot in common with Spider-Man: The Animated Series tonally, but is also "like a comic book brought to life."

Scorpion is one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's only confirmed villains, and it's said that his armour will be a mix of the classic design from the comics and Mac Gargan's metallic armour from the Spider-Man video games. However, design-wise, it will be closer to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Since the piece went live, scooper @Cryptic4KQual has corroborated the report, suggesting the similarities won't end there...

And yk what else is crazy? Peter from YFNSM meets Daredevil with the Black suit👁👄👁. Maybe my source wasn't spewing bs lololoololol. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) August 19, 2025

Another day, another Sadie Sink rumour, as the site has heard that the Stranger Things star will play "an ally to Peter, not Spider-Man." This lends some weight to theories that she's either Gwen Stacy or, more likely, the MCU's take on Carlie Cooper.

As for where we'll find the web-slinger when Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins, "Everyone will care about Spider-Man. Barely anyone will care about Peter. Even Peter won’t care about himself. To quote Spider-Man 2: 'He has nothing left, except Spider-Man.'"

Finally, while we remain in the dark about whether this movie will have a Multiversal element similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the site reiterates that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective stints as Peter Parker will end after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.