RUMOR: Venom, Kingpin, The Prowler, And More Expected To Be Villains In Next SPIDER-MAN Trilogy

According to a new report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will open with a montage featuring several comic book villains. We also have news on which other baddies are likely to appear in this next trilogy...

By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

As rumours continue to swirl about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains, all we really know is that the wall-crawler will need to contend with The Scorpion, The Punisher, and The Hulk (which should be more than enough to keep Peter Parker busy next summer). 

Tarantula, Boomerang, Ramrod, and Tombstone are said to be among the bad guys set to appear in the movie, but just how big will their roles be? The Cosmic Circus has chimed in today, starting by confirming that Mister Negative will not appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"The idea behind the multiple side villains that we’re seeing reported by multiple scoopers isn’t because scoopers are confused," the site explains. "A good majority of those villains being reported are meant to be a part of an opening montage similar to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where we would see Spider-Man take on these villains over the years since No Way Home."

It's added that, "We’ll see how with each passing battle, Peter would upgrade his suit, reaching the one we see in Brand New Day."

That should help establish Spider-Man as a street-level superhero, and likely leaves the door open to us seeing more of those villains in future movies. Who will play them has yet to be revealed, though we'd bet on the trades sharing casting news in the coming weeks as production continues. 

As for who the rest of this next MCU trilogy, the names being thrown around are The Kingpin, Venom, Tombstone, Hammerhead, and Prowler.

The prevailing theory is that Mac Gargan will serve as the MCU's Venom, skipping over Eddie Brock and giving The Scorpion a shot at revenge after he's inevitably beaten in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's likely a story for Spider-Man 5, after Peter brings the alien costume back to Earth after Avengers: Secret Wars, though there could be a twist.

Spider-Man: No Way Home left a piece of the Venom franchise's Symbiote on Earth 616, and the site teases, "The symbiote does belong to another universe, so the more time it spends on Earth-616, the more the boundaries between the universes cause friction against each other until they break."

It feels like there's a lot of guesswork going on here, but even if only some of this is true, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a thrilling fresh start for the webbed wonder in the MCU... 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/19/2025, 2:43 PM
RUMOR
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/19/2025, 2:46 PM
There was no móntage of bad guys in Fantastic Four..Just Reed Richards manhandling a monkey for no reason….no context at all.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/19/2025, 3:15 PM
@Malatrova15 - That monkey had it coming!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/19/2025, 2:49 PM
"The Prowler", was that actor's low energy ass really that exciting for people?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/19/2025, 2:53 PM
Hope we see the entire rogues gallery before Holland is done.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/19/2025, 2:53 PM
Prowler and Kingpin, my dream might come true then
User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 8/19/2025, 2:54 PM
A Mac Gargan Venom would be cool and all, but I can't say I'm not disappointed that we may not get an MCU Brock with Tom's Spidey. I grew up with the Brock Venom, so I have a clear Venom bias; but still wish we'd start with the OG first before giving the symbiote to someone else.

Still a rumour of course, and it's not going to ruin things for me if it is in fact Gargan that ends up as Venom. I'll keep my fingers crossed none the less though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 2:58 PM
@RedFury - same but it is what it is

If I had my way we would do comic wise with Peter getting the symbiote and then eventually losing it which causes it to attach itself to Eddie but I understand wanting ti be fresh aswell.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/19/2025, 3:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - in a perfect world yeah; I would absolutely love to see that too. Ideally as a two-parter.

At least Gargan is a cool Venom, I'd much rather him then Agent Venom.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 3:14 PM
@RedFury - I like Agent Venom lol

That Rick Remender Flash Thompson run is underrated.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 2:56 PM
I haven’t seen The Last Dance but wasn’t the symbiote being left behind in NWH retconned in that or am I wrong?.

If so then SW for now seems like the only way we could possibly get the MCU version of that in the films (unless they go with the Ultimate take of it being man made).

Anyway if we do get Venom then I certainly don’t mind Gargan getting it since I’m sure Marvel would want to do someone other then Eddie since the SUMC films are still fairly recently and I think Mando could pull it off!!.

User Comment Image

Also again if true then I certainly like the opening montage idea aswell!!.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/19/2025, 3:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I love the open montage idea as well. It's something I feel that should be common in a lot of super hero sequels that sadly isn't. It's a fun way to flesh out the world, and see what our hero has been up to since the last time we saw them. Gives the heroes a more travelled feeling when we know they've been hard at work.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 3:15 PM
@RedFury - I agree completely for the reasons you stated.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/19/2025, 2:58 PM
We need to see Mac Gargan Scorpion OR venom fight spidey in the snow at some point. Absolute must have in my wishlist 🕷️❄️🦂
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/19/2025, 2:59 PM
Also Morlun and antivenom would make good snow fights
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 3:13 PM
Hammerhead seems like more of a secondary villain type rather then main…

You could have Tombstone be the big bad while Hammerhead is his enforcer like in the Spectacular Spider Man cartoon.

User Comment Image

Jonno Davies as Hammerhead

User Comment Image

Omari Hardwick as Tombstone

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/19/2025, 3:27 PM
"The prevailing theory is that Mac Gargan will serve as the MCU's Venom."

ugh. I wonder if this is a Sony thing.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/19/2025, 3:34 PM
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/19/2025, 3:41 PM

I have a 100% definite spoiler scoop.

Every Spider-Man villain or female love interest ever in a Spidey comic book will be in one of the next 3 SM movies.

Guaranteed!
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/19/2025, 3:56 PM
If this is true people comaplined about Superman have to many characters last Spider-Man and this Spider-Man will more than that
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/19/2025, 3:56 PM
@dragon316 - ?si=Gi5HZB9h6K76UYXX

