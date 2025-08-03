RUMOR: Four More SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Villains Revealed, Including One We NEVER Expected To See

On Friday, it was confirmed that Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo have joined Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, the wall-crawler has The Punisher, The Scorpion, and The Hulk to deal with, not to mention whoever Sadie Sink is playing.

Today, we have news on more villains set to take centre stage in the movie, and there's one addition who it's fair to say none of us expected to see in the MCU movie.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "Some of the villains in Spider-Man Brand New Day are Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, Scorpion and...Ramrod, who's a half cyborg."

Who's Ramrod? First introduced in 1973's Daredevil #103, Ramrod was a construction crew worker gravely injured in a work-related accident. The villains Kerwin Broderick and Moondragon hoped to take over San Francisco, so transformed Ramrod into a half-man, half-cyborg monstrosity whom they blackmailed into doing their bidding.

We'd bet on him being one of many street-level superheroes that do battle with Peter Parker and/or Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but who is the main villain? Has The Scorpion assembled a crew, or is Tombstone pulling the strings? And the biggest unanswered question we have right now is, who will play these characters?

Shooting has only just started in Glasgow, Scotland, so we'll have to wait and see. Many fans are convinced that Mister Negative is going to appear in the movie, but it's more than a bit of a reach to jump to that conclusion based on a demon-like symbol on a tank.

We have just under a year to wait until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theatres, though that might be beneficial to the MCU, given some now hard-to-ignore signs of superhero fatigue.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.