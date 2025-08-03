RUMOR: Four More SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Villains Revealed, Including One We NEVER Expected To See

RUMOR: Four More SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Villains Revealed, Including One We NEVER Expected To See

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently added Michael Mando as The Scorpion, and if a new report is to be believed, we can expect to see at least four more baddies, at least one of which is very obscure...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2025 05:08 AM EST

On Friday, it was confirmed that Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo have joined Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, the wall-crawler has The Punisher, The Scorpion, and The Hulk to deal with, not to mention whoever Sadie Sink is playing. 

Today, we have news on more villains set to take centre stage in the movie, and there's one addition who it's fair to say none of us expected to see in the MCU movie.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "Some of the villains in Spider-Man Brand New Day are Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, Scorpion and...Ramrod, who's a half cyborg."

Who's Ramrod? First introduced in 1973's Daredevil #103, Ramrod was a construction crew worker gravely injured in a work-related accident. The villains Kerwin Broderick and Moondragon hoped to take over San Francisco, so transformed Ramrod into a half-man, half-cyborg monstrosity whom they blackmailed into doing their bidding. 

We'd bet on him being one of many street-level superheroes that do battle with Peter Parker and/or Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but who is the main villain? Has The Scorpion assembled a crew, or is Tombstone pulling the strings? And the biggest unanswered question we have right now is, who will play these characters?

Shooting has only just started in Glasgow, Scotland, so we'll have to wait and see. Many fans are convinced that Mister Negative is going to appear in the movie, but it's more than a bit of a reach to jump to that conclusion based on a demon-like symbol on a tank. 

We have just under a year to wait until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theatres, though that might be beneficial to the MCU, given some now hard-to-ignore signs of superhero fatigue. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photo Reveals Tom Holland Suited Up, Including His Amazing Web-Shooters
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photo Reveals Tom Holland Suited Up, Including His Amazing Web-Shooters
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor May Reveal What Leads To Spidey & The Punisher Conflict - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor May Reveal What Leads To Spidey & The Punisher Conflict - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 8/3/2025, 5:13 AM
Ramrod eh? Well I guess Punisher has to kill someone.
AC1
AC1 - 8/3/2025, 5:39 AM
There's no such thing as a "half cyborg" - a cyborg is any organic being whose body has been modified with any kind of robotics, so you're either a cyborg or you're not.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/3/2025, 5:39 AM
Tombstone & Scorpion let’s go! Wonder who is up for that role.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/3/2025, 5:51 AM
Kingpin >>> Tombstone >>> Mr Negative.

Of course it's possible we'll get a gang war with multiple mob bosses. That would be cool. But Kingpin should always be top dog in any universe. He's the Mayor after all.
Lysander45
Lysander45 - 8/3/2025, 6:00 AM
Whilst I am pleased to see Marvel Studios acknowledging that stuff happens between the BIG EVENTS covered in movies, their track record for those villains isn't fantastic (pun intended, considering the recent cutting out of Red Ghost). The Wrecking Crew in She-Hulk became individuals equipped with LED technology. If memory serves, there were also set photos of an authentic-looking Shocker from Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that sequence was cut from the end of the movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder