SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Officially Adds Mark Ruffalo As The Hulk And Michael Mando As Scorpion

With work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day about to get underway, it’s been confirmed that Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame) and Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Homecoming) will star in the next MCU movie.

By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

There have been rumblings online about this for a while, but The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Mark Ruffalo and Michael Mando will star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Ruffalo, an MCU veteran who has appeared in everything from The Avengers to Thor: Ragnarok and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will reprise his role as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Incredible Hulk. Mando, meanwhile, makes his return to the franchise as Mac Gargan, after first playing the character in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming

He's expected to suit up as the Scorpion, and according to chatter from those who have visited the set, he's likely at the centre of the action sequence that's about to be shot in Glasgow, Scotland. From what we've ascertained, Gargan is being transported in the DODC convoy before being targeted by The Punisher. It's then that Spidey steps (swings?) in.

Mando will be known best to many of you for his impressive work in Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, after being badly injured by Spidey, Gargan attempted to get The Vulture to reveal the Spidey's secret identity. He's presumably been in prison ever since; there's also no word on whether J. Jonah Jameson will play a role in the villain's transformation into Scorpion. 

The trade has also shared what could be the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot details. In its piece, the site writes, "You can bet that, in the mighty Marvel manner, Spider-Man, Punisher and Hulk will all fight one another before figuring out who the real bad guys are."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day being a street-level adventure rather than another Multiversal blockbuster was recently confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. 

"I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man," the executive explained. "Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

"So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic."

"That great cover," Feige added, "I don’t want to say too much, but Destin, I will say too much, Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

1 2
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/1/2025, 5:37 PM
RolandD
RolandD - 8/1/2025, 5:57 PM
@AllsGood - I have no idea why you are the first person I thought of when I saw the headline.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 8/1/2025, 6:16 PM
@AllsGood - The Ray Romano Banner and Hulkish are back! Yay.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 8/1/2025, 6:26 PM
@RolandD - hahaha
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/1/2025, 6:40 PM
Ironbot
Ironbot - 8/1/2025, 5:38 PM
Woot Woot!
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 8/1/2025, 5:38 PM
LFG!
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/1/2025, 5:39 PM
Yes! They're listening. Scorpion has been long overdue. "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" has already started the hype train for his cinematic debut!

Secret Wars - Peter gets the black suit

Spider-Man 5 - Symbiote storyline. Maybe Spider-Man vs. Venom and Kraven?

Spider-Man 6 Part-1 - Sinister Six (Mysterio, Vulture, Shocker, Doc Ock, _________, _________"

Spider-Man 7 Part-2 - Green Goblin finale.

CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 8/1/2025, 6:13 PM
@TheRationalNerd - if this is toms final trilogy, i honestly wouldnt mind the change of ned leeds becoming venom only for the fact that their history and friendship has already been established for that confrontation to have some meat to it. That is if they are going the harry as venom route from the ultimate comics and the game. And i think that would be a way to go with peter being hellbent on saving someone who doesnt remember who he is. Then afterwards ned remembers who he is and we have that reunion. Otherwise just go the classic eddie brock venom route.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/1/2025, 5:40 PM
Great!

Can't wait for scorpion!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/1/2025, 5:40 PM
Finally they [frick]ing bring Scorpion into this!

When Mister Negative disrupts the balance and brings Savage Hulk out of Banner
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/1/2025, 5:42 PM
@MisterBones - ...Is this where World War Hulk's coming from? 🥹
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/1/2025, 5:44 PM
I don’t know how I feel about those Spider-Man movies. But it’s nice to know the Hulk will be in the next.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/1/2025, 5:46 PM
Punisher after he shoots Hulk in the forehead with a grenade launcher and Hulk bum rushes him yelling that tickles
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/1/2025, 6:16 PM
@MisterBones - more like

AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/1/2025, 5:46 PM
It's Official Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Gambito
Gambito - 8/1/2025, 5:50 PM
The hulk the punisher the scorpion in a Spider-Man movie this is the stuff we dreamed about 20 years ago, no easy task following up no way home but this one hell of a swing
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/1/2025, 5:50 PM
Oh now we’re really getting somewhere with that alleged big showdown between Spidey and the Scorpion in the snow

🕷️❄️🦂💪
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/1/2025, 5:51 PM
phuck that other guy, marvel should have hired the OG scorpion

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/1/2025, 5:52 PM
Marvel really need to stop talking about their movies
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/1/2025, 5:53 PM
Let's go!
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 8/1/2025, 6:39 PM
@Wahhvacado - Always good to see Jacob Wysocki.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/1/2025, 6:44 PM
@SpaceAgent - He's absolutely hilarious and a pure soul! The last Game Changer made me so happy for him!
Android
Android - 8/1/2025, 5:55 PM
Wow now I have 2 reasons to see thia movie when I had none before
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/1/2025, 5:57 PM
Wouldn’t mind Doc Samson showing up in some capacity.
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 8/1/2025, 5:58 PM
Awwwwww shit!!!! This is amazing!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 6:03 PM
@ATrueHero1987 - you mean spectacular…;).
Laridian
Laridian - 8/1/2025, 5:59 PM
FINALLY we get more Michael Mando. Talk about under-utilized in the MCU. He's such a good actor.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 8/1/2025, 6:00 PM
Great as if we need more of Hulk playing second fiddle in someone else’s story.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/1/2025, 6:16 PM
@RockBottom - Well they aren't allowed to make a solo Hulk film, so its either this or no Hulk or at all.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 8/1/2025, 6:01 PM
I’m glad they’re bringing Mando back. I don’t mind them leaving his character hanging as long as they follow up
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/1/2025, 6:02 PM
So Tarantula and Boomerang and Scorpion are in this.

Sounds like we have half of an alternative Version of the Sinister Six.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/1/2025, 6:03 PM
Will Austin Theory return too?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/1/2025, 6:04 PM
The Incredible Hulk.




harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/1/2025, 6:08 PM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/1/2025, 6:19 PM
@harryba11zack -
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/1/2025, 6:23 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 6:04 PM
Honestly , I’m more excited about Michael Mando coming back then Mark Ruffalo being in this…

Don’t get me wrong , I like Ruffalo and “Smart Hulk” personally but it’s gonna be 8-9 years now since we last saw Mando as Mac Gargan so it’s good to see him back and hopefully have him suit up in this.

I doubt he’ll be the main villain but I could see him as secondary or maybe even the one Peter fights at the beginning of the film in order to reestablish the character & his status quo.

Anyway having Punisher , Hulk , Scorpion and not to mention whoever Sadie Sink may be playing (aswell as possibly Mr Negative) is a crazy mix…

I just hope the focus remains on Peter which I have faith in Cretton that it will (I think Watts did well with that imo in his trilogy even with the big supporting cast members being there).
mountainman
mountainman - 8/1/2025, 6:06 PM
Mando confirmed to return is amazing news!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/1/2025, 6:08 PM
Josh Wilding articles since 2010:

1 2

