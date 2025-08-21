Tramell Tillman Will Reportedly Play A Villain In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - But It Won't Be Tombstone!

Following last night's Spider-Man: Brand New Day casting news, we're hearing that Severance star Tramell Tillman will indeed play a villain - but it won't be Tombstone.

By MarkCassidy - Aug 21, 2025 08:08 AM EST

Last night, we got word on a late addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Severance and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor Tramell Tillman set to join the ensemble in an undisclosed role.

No details on Tillman's character were shared by the trades, but there's been a lot of speculation, with the most popular theories pointing to Peter Parker's Daily Bugle colleague Robbie Robertson, and the villainous Tombstone.

Tombstone did seem like a pretty solid guess, since we have heard that Alonzo Thompson "Lonnie" Lincoln will show up in Brand New Day along with several other Spidey foes. However, we're now hearing that Tillman will not be playing the hulking albino gangster after all.

According to Nexus Point News, Tillman has not been cast as Tombstone - though he will play a villain.

Rumor has it that this fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler opens with a montage of the hero doing battle with various bad guys, but it seems unlikely that Tillman would have such a minor role - unless the plan is for him to return down the line, of course.

The news of Tillman's casting followed a rumor that Florence Pugh will also appear as Yelena Belova, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 8/21/2025, 8:42 AM
Norman Osborn?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 8:46 AM
@WakandanQueen - that would be something though I’m hoping for Colman Domingo since he’s already playing the variant on YFNS.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/21/2025, 8:45 AM
Reportedly, apparently, supposedly, rumor has it, lmao the list never ends
VicSage
VicSage - 8/21/2025, 8:50 AM
He’s Smythe
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 8/21/2025, 8:57 AM
Tramell [frick]ing Tillman as a Spidey villain? [frick]ing yes, mate, the guy’s got that intense, cold-as-shit energy that’ll slap hard on screen.

If it’s not [frick]ing Tombstone, I’m betting on some sneaky bastard like The [frick]ing Rose or that mad prick Mendel Stromm, someone shady, calculated, and ready to [frick] with Peter’s head.

Marvel’s clearly setting up some rogue-ass gallery rotation, and this “Brand New Day” shit feels like the right [frick]ing playground for it.

And [frick] me, don’t act like Tillman’s here for a one-and-done wank, you don’t cast a [frick]er like that just to throw him in a montage and piss off.

This whole bloody cast is stacked: Punisher’s back to [frick] shit up, Hulk’s smashing his way in, and Yelena might show up to kick someone in the tits.

Sink could be [frick]ing Menace, and I’m here for it,
Just don’t let this turn into another overstuffed Marvel cluster[frick] where Spidey gets lost in his own bloody film.

Still, if they play it right? This could be one wild, swinging, web-slinging, [frick]-you-very-much rollercoaster of a movie. And I’m [frick]ing strapped in.

For [frick]s Sake
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/21/2025, 8:58 AM
He’s gonna be Wasted!
MRBATES92
MRBATES92 - 8/21/2025, 9:05 AM
Poser fans, say Green Goblin reboot...

Real fans would prefer an adaptation of Roderick Kingsley's Hobgoblin
PC04
PC04 - 8/21/2025, 9:09 AM
@MRBATES92 - Hobgoblin would be incredible on the screen. I dream of seeing that orange cloack zooming around through the sky.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 9:12 AM
@MRBATES92 - that’s a good shout too

I could see him as a SSM-esque Roderick Kingsley who becomes the Hobgoblin.

User Comment Image
TheRealMandarin
TheRealMandarin - 8/21/2025, 9:08 AM
& y'all gave spiderman 3 a hard time for only having THREE VILLAINS?!💀

Meanwhile this one has Punisher,Hulk,Yelena Scorpion,Boomerang, Tarantula, Tombstone & POSSIBLY MORE with rumored appearances of Jean Grey, Ghost Rider, Mr Negative,Venom, Mephisto.

This ain't no damn spiderman movie it's ultimate alliance 💀
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/21/2025, 9:09 AM
@TheRealMandarin - I love Ultimate Alliance so I’m down!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 9:15 AM
Damn , that sucks if true since I thought he would be a good Tombstone but oh well.

If he’s a villain then he could be pretty much anyone but I’m gonna throw out some wild guesses…

Crime Master.

User Comment Image

The Rose (I know the most popular identity is Richard Fisk but there are others who have taken up the mantle)

User Comment Image

Cardiac (he’s more of an anti-hero then villain though).

User Comment Image

