Tramell Tillman Will Reportedly Play A Villain In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - But It Won't Be Tombstone!

Last night, we got word on a late addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Severance and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor Tramell Tillman set to join the ensemble in an undisclosed role.

No details on Tillman's character were shared by the trades, but there's been a lot of speculation, with the most popular theories pointing to Peter Parker's Daily Bugle colleague Robbie Robertson, and the villainous Tombstone.

Tombstone did seem like a pretty solid guess, since we have heard that Alonzo Thompson "Lonnie" Lincoln will show up in Brand New Day along with several other Spidey foes. However, we're now hearing that Tillman will not be playing the hulking albino gangster after all.

According to Nexus Point News, Tillman has not been cast as Tombstone - though he will play a villain.

I heard he’s not Tombstone btw! — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) August 20, 2025

Rumor has it that this fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler opens with a montage of the hero doing battle with various bad guys, but it seems unlikely that Tillman would have such a minor role - unless the plan is for him to return down the line, of course.

The news of Tillman's casting followed a rumor that Florence Pugh will also appear as Yelena Belova, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.