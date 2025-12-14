AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Four Trailers Rumored To Feature [SPOILER]; Will Begin With Anti-Piracy PSA (LOL)

Much is being said about Marvel Studios' plans for its four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers, including when we'll get to watch them.

How different each sneak peek will be is also being hotly debated. However, we know that a new one is set to play before Avatar: Fire and Ash over the course of a month, signalling that these teasers are theater-exclusives.

That's going to make leaks inevitable, though @MikeTheProgram—who previously revealed that the trailer has arrived at his theater—has confirmed that the 1-minute, 27-second sneak peek will play after an Anti Piracy Policy PSA from Disney. That will run for 34 seconds, and it seems like a comical addition when the excitement surrounding the teaser means social media will be immediately flooded with low-res recordings.

Perhaps that's what Disney wants; after all, recordings of trailers for The Odyssey and Avatar: Fire and Ash (the former's six-minute prologue is readily available on all social platforms) doing the rounds on X and TikTok did little to decrease excitement for the official releases and the movies themselves.

Marvel Studios would be wise to officially release the Avengers: Doomsday trailer sometime next week. In the meantime, Daniel Richtman has also shared an update.

He claims that each of the teasers will end with a countdown to "Doomsday," a clever marketing tactic that feels more than a little inspired by what Universal Pictures and Christopher Nolan did in the build-up to Oppenheimer's 2023 release.

The leaker has also said that each version of the trailer will feature slight tonal changes with different scenes. Even so, we're still not expecting them to be hugely different, especially with a year to go until Avengers: Doomsday's release.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Beast actor Kelsey Grammer said the movie felt "like a 'hail-fellow-well-met,'" adding, "I didn’t work with a lot of the other guys because so much of it is like, 'Oh, somebody flies in from this place for a week, somebody flies in from that place,' and then somehow we end up on screen together."

He added that the MCU is "an extraordinary franchise, and I was really, really happy to be invited back."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.