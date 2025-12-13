When Will The Four AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailers Be Released? Here's What We Know So Far

After weeks of speculation and conflicting rumours, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed yesterday evening that four Avengers: Doomsday trailers are heading to theaters in the coming weeks.

Each of them will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash, with the idea being that the chance to see new footage from Avengers: Doomsday should be enough to convince fans to watch James Cameron's three-hour threequel multiple times. Is it a clever marketing tactic or a hint perhaps that there are concerns the next Avatar movie might underperform?

Honestly, it doesn't feel like there's a huge amount of hype for Fire and Ash, but the same could have been said about The Way of Water in 2022, and it still broke box office records!

We appreciate that many of you are eager to know when you'll be able to watch these trailers, and much has been said about what they'll look like. Four different teasers for four different teams? It would make sense to focus on The Avengers, New Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four, after all.

It's a nice thought, though we've heard that they're likely very much the same, like The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer that played before Zootopia 2, with only a few seconds of new footage each time.

Common sense says that Marvel Studios is going to release one main teaser online, encouraging fans to then head to theaters for more. Still, we could discount the possibility that none of these sneak peeks will be officially released until next year.

We appreciate Disney trying to get people into theaters, but we also really don't want our first look to be filmed on someone's camera from the back row! Hopefully, a happy medium can be found.

Assuming these Avengers: Doomsday trailers are exclusive to the big screen, when will you be able to watch them? These dates have been doing the rounds on social media, and we're hearing they could be accurate...

The expected release dates for the 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' teaser trailers:



• Dec. 17/18 — #1

• Dec. 25 — #2

• Jan. 1 — #3

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.